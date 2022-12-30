Top Recommended Stories
Business News Live | Sensex Climbs 200 Points, Nifty50 Crosses 18.2K
On Friday, at 10:16am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 107.33 points up at 61,241.21 and NSE Nifty was trading 36.20 points up at 18,227.00.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Friday in green showing investors’ enthusiasm that took a cues from global stock markets that fared comparatively well in the last trading session as against the previous ones in this year’s Santa Claus rally.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30
Eicher Motors: The company’s board has approved a 10.35 per cent acquisition of Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for over Rs 440 cr.
Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.
