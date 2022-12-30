live

Business News Live | Sensex Climbs 200 Points, Nifty50 Crosses 18.2K

On Friday, at 10:16am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 107.33 points up at 61,241.21 and NSE Nifty was trading 36.20 points up at 18,227.00.

Business News Live

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Friday in green showing investors’ enthusiasm that took a cues from global stock markets that fared comparatively well in the last trading session as against the previous ones in this year’s Santa Claus rally.

On Friday, at 10:16am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 107.33 points up at 61,241.21 and NSE Nifty was trading 36.20 points up at 18,227.00.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Eicher Motors: The company’s board has approved a 10.35 per cent acquisition of Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for over Rs 440 cr.

Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.

Load More