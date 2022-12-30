live

Business News Live | Sensex Climbs 200 Points, Nifty50 Crosses 18.2K

On Friday, at 10:16am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 107.33 points up at 61,241.21 and NSE Nifty was trading 36.20 points up at 18,227.00.

Updated: December 30, 2022 10:21 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Business News Live

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Friday in green showing investors’ enthusiasm that took a cues from global stock markets that fared comparatively well in the last trading session as against the previous ones in this year’s Santa Claus rally.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Eicher Motors: The company’s board has approved a 10.35 per cent acquisition of Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for over Rs 440 cr.

Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.

Live Updates

  • 10:27 AM IST

    On Crude Oil

    “Crude oil is set to end the year 2022 with minor gains as it managed to hold on amid wild price swings. The year 2022 was expected to be a year when the global market was expected to be well-balanced. However, the Russia-Ukraine conflict led to both demand and supply side repercussions. since the Q2,2022 crude oil largely remained under pressure as Russia-Ukraine talks continued whereas aggressive monetary policy tightening and fragile global economic outlook shifted the focus to demand concerns from supply tightness. In 2023 we expect crude prices to stay volatile as demand recovery from China, Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Russian response to price oil cap might support prices, whereas global recessionary fears might keep the gains in check amid demand concerns,” said Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:26 AM IST
    On Gold Prices
    “COMEX gold is set to end the year flattish after having a bumpy ride the whole of 2022. As of this writing, gold is trading near $1824/oz, near the 2021 close of $1828/oz after hitting a high of $2078/oz and a low of $1618/oz. In Q1 2022 Russia-Ukraine war pushed the price near all-time highs, while broad dollar strength crushed the commodity to two-year lows in Q3. On the domestic front, MCX gold was more resilient, particularly due to the sharp depreciation in Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. On a YTD basis, MCX Gold is up by around 15%. Although consumer demand and Central bank demand were strong in 2022, investment demand turned out to be weak. Prospects of the Fed pivot to a slower pace of rate hikes coupled with a looming global recession might support gold in 2023,” said Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
  • 10:24 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Elin Electronics lists at a 1.62% discount on the bourses.

    At 10:23 am IST, Elin’s shares were trading on the NSE at Rs 235.50, down 4.66% from issue price of Rs 247.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Markets open in green. Sensex up 100 points, Nifty crosses 18.2K

Published Date: December 30, 2022 8:39 AM IST

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 10:21 AM IST