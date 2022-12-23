Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On Dec 23 – Reliance, IRCTC, Lupin Pharma & More

live

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices are expected to open in red today, according to the trends on SGX Nifty. In the last trading session, BSE Sensex fell 241 points to end at 60,826.22 and NSE Nifty fell 71.75 points to end at 18,127.35.

Reliance Industries: In a regulatory filing, Reliance Industries on December 22 announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL) has acquired a 23.3 per cent stake in US-based robotics startup Exyn Technologies for $25 million.

Apart from that India’s largest oil firm, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), has selected Reliance Jio managed network services to connect a fifth of its petrol pump network. Jio will connect 7,200 IOC sites with SD-WAN managed service solution, zero-touch provisioning and 24×7 real-time monitoring, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

Also, Reliance Projects and Property Management Services (RPPMSL) has completed 100 per cent stake acquisition in Reliance Infratel for about Rs 3,720 crore.

GR Infraprojects: A completion certificate has been awarded to GR Infraprojects by National Highway Authority of India’s engineer for construction of eight lane access-control expressway carriageway, section of Delhi – Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Madhya Pradesh. The said project was declared fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from November 30, 2022.

Apart from that, infrastructure investment trust India Grid Trust and G R Infraprojects have joined hands to bid for identified power transmission projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra: In an attempt to raise money via bonds on private placement basis, the PSU lender has received total bids worth Rs 990 crore for its issue of Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 bonds. The Bank has accepted bids worth Rs 880 crore, including base issue of Rs 200 crore and green shoe option retained up to Rs 680 crore, at coupon rate of 8.74 percent.

IRCTC: The Indian government is proposing to offer up to 40 lakh equity shares of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation eligible employees at a price of Rs 680 per equity share. The offer for sale for employees will remain open from December 23 to December 26.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc: The company is voluntarily recalling 4 lots of Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-quinapril, observed in recent testing above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level. However, to date, Lupin Pharmaceuticals hasn’t received any reports of illness that appear related to this issue. The marketing of Quinapril tablets was discontinued by Lupin Pharma in September 2022. Quinapril tablet is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

