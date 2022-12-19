live

Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On December 19 – L&T, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors & More

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was down 461.22 points at 61,337 and NSE Nifty was down 145.90 points 18,269.00

Business News Live On December 19, 2022

Mumbai: Traders are eagerly awaiting to see how the trading week before Christmas turns out for the Indian stock markets. The last two trading sessions were marred by Fed rate hike.

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was down 461.22 points at 61,337 and NSE Nifty was down 145.90 points 18,269.00

“Domestic equities may see a steady positive opening on Monday despite the weakness seen in other Asian market peers. However, the markets may turn volatile intraday if weakness persists in Asian and European indices, as investors have been risk averse in the wake of the US Fed Chairman delivering a hawkish stance on interest rates last week. With the US Dollar once again beginning to ascend against major currencies, including the rupee, any further depreciation in the local currency could trigger further FII selling,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 19, 2022

Larsen & Tourbo: Edelweiss Alternatives is acquiring 100 per cent of the share in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, a joint venture by India’s largest construction company, Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for an enterprise value of ₹6,000 crore. In the joint venture, L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding 51% and 49% stake respectively.

Load More