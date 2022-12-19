live

Business News Live: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Too Back In Action

At 11:17 am, BSE Sensex was trading 245.59 points up at 61,583.40 and NSE Nifty was trading 72.35 points up at 18,341.35.

Updated: December 19, 2022 11:19 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Mumbai: The last trading week ahead of Christmas 2022 did not begin on a negative note. Despite the weakness that Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite show, Indian indices seem to fare well.

“Domestic equities may see a steady positive opening on Monday despite the weakness seen in other Asian market peers. However, the markets may turn volatile intraday if weakness persists in Asian and European indices, as investors have been risk averse in the wake of the US Fed Chairman delivering a hawkish stance on interest rates last week. With the US Dollar once again beginning to ascend against major currencies, including the rupee, any further depreciation in the local currency could trigger further FII selling,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 19, 2022

Larsen & Tourbo: Edelweiss Alternatives is acquiring 100 per cent of the share in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, a joint venture by India’s largest construction company, Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for an enterprise value of ₹6,000 crore. In the joint venture, L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding 51% and 49% stake respectively.

UPL: The company has announced the completion of an investment of ₹2,474 crore by global investment firm KKR for a 13.33 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises, agritech arm of UPL. UPL had in October 2022 announced its larger corporate realignment exercise to create four distinct business platforms — Global Crop Protection, India Agtech, Global Seeds and Manufacturing and Specialty Chemicals. On October 21, UPL announced that ADIA, Brookfield, KKR and TPG will separately invest ₹4,040 crore for minority stakes in UPL’s pure-play business platforms.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Sensex rises over 200 points in opening trade and Nifty climbs 67 points. At 11:02 am IST, BSE Sensex was up 229.96 points at 61,567.77 and NSE Nifty was up 67.60 points at 18,336.60.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Crude Prices: “WTI Crude oil recovered from this year’s low of $70.08/bbl. In the early part of the previous week, crude was supported by the shutdown of Canadian giant keystone pipeline due to an oil spill of about 14,000 barrels into a Kansas creek. Additionally, oil got a boost as US reported cooler inflation in November that pressurized the greenback and sent commodities denominated in dollar higher. Crude rose from $70.08/bbl to $77.70/bbl in first three days of the week. In the later part of the week, crude gains were capped by the partial reopening of the Canadian keystone pipeline, easing the supply tightness along with the US Dollar recovery as central banks sounded hawkish. Build-in oil and product inventories also supported the bear case. However, WTI crude managed to end the week with a gain of around 4.5% near $75/bbl. Crude will continue to take cues from US dollar as well as the inventory numbers. On the price front WTI crude has supports near $73/bbl followed by $70.08/bbl. A close below $73/bbl would turn it more week as it might again move towards the low of $70.08/bbl. However, if $73/bbl is held there can be a consolidation between $73/bbl and & $77.70/bbl. A break and close above $77.70/bbl would push the price further higher towards $81.50/bbl,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Gold Prices: “In the previous week, COMEX gold registered a new five-month high as moderation in inflation print pressured US dollar and 10-year bond yields, supporting the non-yielding bullion. Risk was witnessed after the inflation data as equities and commodities rallied.US Dollar was dumped with Dollar Index (DXY) registering a low of 103.44. However, the optimism faded quickly as hawkish sounding Fed gave dollar a push from a lower level that triggered profit-taking in precious metals. Although the interest rate hike was as per the consensus the Fed chair sounded a bit hawkish which disappointed investors. Focus for the week would be on the US data prints like US Housing, Consumer confidence, US Final GDP, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge Core PCE for more hints on the economic situation as they will officially be the last important indicator release of 2022 before the start of Christmas and New Year holidays. On the price front, COMEX Gold is still holding the double top resistance near $1825/oz. A sustained break above $1825/oz on closing might push the price higher toward the next resistance near $1884/oz. Support is near $1778/oz below which we can conclude a temporary top at $1825/oz,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Rupee Vs Dollar: “The USDINR 28 December futures contract gained last week and crossed 82.55 levels. On the weekly technical chart, the pair is trading above its resistance level of 81.85. RSI is fetching above 65 levels but MACD is showing negative divergence on the weekly technical chart and facing steep resistance around 83.10 levels. We expect high volatility in the rupee this week and are expected to trade in the range of 82.20-83.10, and either side breakout of the range could give further directions,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    On Crude Oil Prices: “Crude oil prices extended fall on Friday while Brent oil prices slipped below $80 per barrel amid recession fears. Strength in the dollar index and increased U.S. oil inventories also pushed oil prices lower. However, oil prices trimmed their losses after officials said that the U.S. energy department will repurchase 3 million barrels of domestic crude oil for the strategic petroleum reserves, the first purchase since this year. Chinese demand hopes also supported crude oil prices at lower levels. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $74.20–73.10 and resistance at $76.20–77.10. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,050-5,940 while resistance is at Rs6,320–6,410,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    On Bullion Prices: “Gold and silver prices ended firm on Friday after a sharp correction a day before. Gold may also be getting a mild safe-haven bid as the U.S. and global stock markets are witnessing a selloff in the wake of a hawkish stance by major central banks. Precious metals showed safe-haven buying at lower levels amid rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine and weakness in global equity markets. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1778-1765 while resistance is at $1805-1815. Silver has support at $22.92-22.75, while resistance is at $23.48-23.65. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,120-53,950, while resistance is at Rs 54,480, 54,650. Silver has support at Rs67,250-66,880, while resistance is at Rs 68,520–68,980,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

