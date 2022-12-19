live

Business News Live: Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Too Back In Action

At 11:17 am, BSE Sensex was trading 245.59 points up at 61,583.40 and NSE Nifty was trading 72.35 points up at 18,341.35.

Business News Live On December 19, 2022

Mumbai: The last trading week ahead of Christmas 2022 did not begin on a negative note. Despite the weakness that Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite show, Indian indices seem to fare well.

“Domestic equities may see a steady positive opening on Monday despite the weakness seen in other Asian market peers. However, the markets may turn volatile intraday if weakness persists in Asian and European indices, as investors have been risk averse in the wake of the US Fed Chairman delivering a hawkish stance on interest rates last week. With the US Dollar once again beginning to ascend against major currencies, including the rupee, any further depreciation in the local currency could trigger further FII selling,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 19, 2022

Larsen & Tourbo: Edelweiss Alternatives is acquiring 100 per cent of the share in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, a joint venture by India’s largest construction company, Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for an enterprise value of ₹6,000 crore. In the joint venture, L&T and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding 51% and 49% stake respectively.

UPL: The company has announced the completion of an investment of ₹2,474 crore by global investment firm KKR for a 13.33 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises, agritech arm of UPL. UPL had in October 2022 announced its larger corporate realignment exercise to create four distinct business platforms — Global Crop Protection, India Agtech, Global Seeds and Manufacturing and Specialty Chemicals. On October 21, UPL announced that ADIA, Brookfield, KKR and TPG will separately invest ₹4,040 crore for minority stakes in UPL’s pure-play business platforms.

