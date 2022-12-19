live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 460 Points Higher, Nifty Breaches 18.4K Mark Again

Mumbai: Dalal Street ended on a positive note on the first day of the trading week ahead of Christmas. Even as global markets such as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000 Index are displaying a lacklustre performance, Indian stock markets stood strong against the headwinds.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent up at 61,806.19 and NSE Nifty was trading 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent up at 18,420.45.

“Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back even as other Asian market peers languished in negative territory. Despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve’s indication of more rate hikes in the coming year. While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside. Technically, the Nifty found support near 18250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short term formation is still in the negative side. As long as the index holds 18300, a pullback rally could be seen and above the same, the index could move up to 18550-18575 levels or 20 day SMA. On the flip side, below 18300, any uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same the index could slip till 18200-18150,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“An unexpected bullish day seen at Dalal Street where short covering+ value buying ruled the roost. Barring IT, all the other sectoral indices ended in green, with maximum gains seen in Auto & FMCG Indices. All eyes will be on RBI MPC meeting minutes to trickle on Wednesday, 21st December. The street will look for clues with regards to inflation scenario and RBI’s plan of action in the months to come. Technically, the biggest hurdle for Nifty is seen only at 18888,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

M&M: 2.97 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.65 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.31 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.07

Tata Steel: 1.60 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

TCS: -1.07 per cent

Infosys: -0.81 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.77 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.63 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -0.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Ports: 3.77 per cent

M&M: 2.97 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.96 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.65 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 2.37 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.26 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.15 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

TCS: -1.18 per cent

Infosys: -0.98 per cent

ONGC: -0.95 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.85 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.57 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -0.49 per cent

