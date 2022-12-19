live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 460 Points Higher, Nifty Breaches 18.4K Mark Again

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent up at 61,806.19 and NSE Nifty was trading 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent up at 18,420.45

Updated: December 19, 2022 4:19 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On December 19, 2022
Business News Live On December 19, 2022

Mumbai: Dalal Street ended on a positive note on the first day of the trading week ahead of Christmas. Even as global markets such as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Russell 2000 Index are displaying a lacklustre performance, Indian stock markets stood strong against the headwinds.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent up at 61,806.19 and NSE Nifty was trading 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent up at 18,420.45.

“Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back even as other Asian market peers languished in negative territory. Despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve’s indication of more rate hikes in the coming year. While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside. Technically, the Nifty found support near 18250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short term formation is still in the negative side. As long as the index holds 18300, a pullback rally could be seen and above the same, the index could move up to 18550-18575 levels or 20 day SMA. On the flip side, below 18300, any uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same the index could slip till 18200-18150,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“An unexpected bullish day seen at Dalal Street where short covering+ value buying ruled the roost. Barring IT, all the other sectoral indices ended in green, with maximum gains seen in Auto & FMCG Indices. All eyes will be on RBI MPC meeting minutes to trickle on Wednesday, 21st December. The street will look for clues with regards to inflation scenario and RBI’s plan of action in the months to come. Technically, the biggest hurdle for Nifty is seen only at 18888,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • M&M: 2.97 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 2.65 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.31 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 2.07
  • Tata Steel: 1.60 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • TCS: -1.07 per cent
  • Infosys: -0.81 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -0.77 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -0.63 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -0.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Adani Ports: 3.77 per cent
  • M&M: 2.97 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 2.96 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 2.65 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: 2.37 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: 2.26 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 2.15 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • TCS: -1.18 per cent
  • Infosys: -0.98 per cent
  • ONGC: -0.95 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -0.85 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -0.57 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -0.49 per cent

Live Updates

  • 1:03 PM IST

    Dalal Street: UTI share price jumps nearly 13% after a report came out that said Tata Group is in the final round of talks to buy a majority stake in the asset management company.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Dalal Street: Sensex rises over 200 points in opening trade and Nifty climbs 67 points. At 11:02 am IST, BSE Sensex was up 229.96 points at 61,567.77 and NSE Nifty was up 67.60 points at 18,336.60.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Crude Prices: “WTI Crude oil recovered from this year’s low of $70.08/bbl. In the early part of the previous week, crude was supported by the shutdown of Canadian giant keystone pipeline due to an oil spill of about 14,000 barrels into a Kansas creek. Additionally, oil got a boost as US reported cooler inflation in November that pressurized the greenback and sent commodities denominated in dollar higher. Crude rose from $70.08/bbl to $77.70/bbl in first three days of the week. In the later part of the week, crude gains were capped by the partial reopening of the Canadian keystone pipeline, easing the supply tightness along with the US Dollar recovery as central banks sounded hawkish. Build-in oil and product inventories also supported the bear case. However, WTI crude managed to end the week with a gain of around 4.5% near $75/bbl. Crude will continue to take cues from US dollar as well as the inventory numbers. On the price front WTI crude has supports near $73/bbl followed by $70.08/bbl. A close below $73/bbl would turn it more week as it might again move towards the low of $70.08/bbl. However, if $73/bbl is held there can be a consolidation between $73/bbl and & $77.70/bbl. A break and close above $77.70/bbl would push the price further higher towards $81.50/bbl,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Gold Prices: “In the previous week, COMEX gold registered a new five-month high as moderation in inflation print pressured US dollar and 10-year bond yields, supporting the non-yielding bullion. Risk was witnessed after the inflation data as equities and commodities rallied.US Dollar was dumped with Dollar Index (DXY) registering a low of 103.44. However, the optimism faded quickly as hawkish sounding Fed gave dollar a push from a lower level that triggered profit-taking in precious metals. Although the interest rate hike was as per the consensus the Fed chair sounded a bit hawkish which disappointed investors. Focus for the week would be on the US data prints like US Housing, Consumer confidence, US Final GDP, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge Core PCE for more hints on the economic situation as they will officially be the last important indicator release of 2022 before the start of Christmas and New Year holidays. On the price front, COMEX Gold is still holding the double top resistance near $1825/oz. A sustained break above $1825/oz on closing might push the price higher toward the next resistance near $1884/oz. Support is near $1778/oz below which we can conclude a temporary top at $1825/oz,” said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Rupee Vs Dollar: “The USDINR 28 December futures contract gained last week and crossed 82.55 levels. On the weekly technical chart, the pair is trading above its resistance level of 81.85. RSI is fetching above 65 levels but MACD is showing negative divergence on the weekly technical chart and facing steep resistance around 83.10 levels. We expect high volatility in the rupee this week and are expected to trade in the range of 82.20-83.10, and either side breakout of the range could give further directions,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    On Crude Oil Prices: “Crude oil prices extended fall on Friday while Brent oil prices slipped below $80 per barrel amid recession fears. Strength in the dollar index and increased U.S. oil inventories also pushed oil prices lower. However, oil prices trimmed their losses after officials said that the U.S. energy department will repurchase 3 million barrels of domestic crude oil for the strategic petroleum reserves, the first purchase since this year. Chinese demand hopes also supported crude oil prices at lower levels. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $74.20–73.10 and resistance at $76.20–77.10. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,050-5,940 while resistance is at Rs6,320–6,410,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    On Bullion Prices: “Gold and silver prices ended firm on Friday after a sharp correction a day before. Gold may also be getting a mild safe-haven bid as the U.S. and global stock markets are witnessing a selloff in the wake of a hawkish stance by major central banks. Precious metals showed safe-haven buying at lower levels amid rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine and weakness in global equity markets. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1778-1765 while resistance is at $1805-1815. Silver has support at $22.92-22.75, while resistance is at $23.48-23.65. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,120-53,950, while resistance is at Rs 54,480, 54,650. Silver has support at Rs67,250-66,880, while resistance is at Rs 68,520–68,980,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Published Date: December 19, 2022 9:01 AM IST

Updated Date: December 19, 2022 4:19 PM IST