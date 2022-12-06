live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Slips 200 Points, Nifty Ends Below 18.7K. Tech, Banking Stocks Drag Indices Down

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 208.24 points or 0.33 per cent down at 62,626 and NSE Nifty was trading 54.30 points or 0.31 per cent down at 18,642.75.

Mumbai: Indian indices continue to fall for a third straight day with an exception of Nifty ending near-to-flat yesterday. Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq and other major global indices fell amid Fed rate hike fears.

“Weak sentiment prevailed through the session as investors offloaded shares in rate-sensitives such as banking, automobile and realty stocks on the eve of RBI’s credit policy announcement. In the past we have seen investors turning cautious ahead of a key event and booking some profit to avoid getting caught off guard. If the rate hike is above the street expectations, investors may press the panic button, which could accelerate the selling pressure. The currency market too witnessed hectic activity as rupee breached 82 mark, fuelling concerns of overseas investors cutting their positions in local equities. Currently, the market is trading near the 10-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) indicating strong possibility of a trend reversal in the near future. For traders, 18700 would be the key level to watch out, as above the same we could see a fresh uptrend rally till 18800-18850. On the flip side, a fresh round of selling pressure is possible only after the dismissal of 18600, and below the same the index could slip till 18500-18480”, said Shrikant chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HUL: 1.42 per cent

Nestle: 1.16 per cent

UltratechCement: 0.99 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 0.81 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.75 per cent

HDFC: 0.52 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -2.42 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -2.35 per cent

Infosys: -1.56 per cent

SBI: -1.32 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 2.58 per cent

HUL: 1.32 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 0.95 per cent

Nestle: 0.80 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 0.72 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

BPCL: -2.91 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.50 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -2.35 per cent

Hindalco: -2.33 per cent

UPL: -1.86 per cent

