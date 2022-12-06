live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Slips 200 Points, Nifty Ends Below 18.7K. Tech, Banking Stocks Drag Indices Down

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 208.24 points or 0.33 per cent down at 62,626 and NSE Nifty was trading 54.30 points or 0.31 per cent down at 18,642.75.

Updated: December 6, 2022 4:01 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: Indian indices continue to fall for a third straight day with an exception of Nifty ending near-to-flat yesterday. Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq and other major global indices fell amid Fed rate hike fears.

“Weak sentiment prevailed through the session as investors offloaded shares in rate-sensitives such as banking, automobile and realty stocks on the eve of RBI’s credit policy announcement. In the past we have seen investors turning cautious ahead of a key event and booking some profit to avoid getting caught off guard. If the rate hike is above the street expectations, investors may press the panic button, which could accelerate the selling pressure. The currency market too witnessed hectic activity as rupee breached 82 mark, fuelling concerns of overseas investors cutting their positions in local equities. Currently, the market is trading near the 10-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) indicating strong possibility of a trend reversal in the near future. For traders, 18700 would be the key level to watch out, as above the same we could see a fresh uptrend rally till 18800-18850. On the flip side, a fresh round of selling pressure is possible only after the dismissal of 18600, and below the same the index could slip till 18500-18480”, said Shrikant chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • HUL: 1.42 per cent
  • Nestle: 1.16 per cent
  • UltratechCement: 0.99 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 0.81 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.75 per cent
  • HDFC: 0.52 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Steel: -2.42 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -2.35 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.56 per cent
  • SBI: -1.32 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -1.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Adani Enterprises: 2.58 per cent
  • HUL: 1.32 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: 0.95 per cent
  • Nestle: 0.80 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 0.72 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • BPCL: -2.91 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -2.50 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -2.35 per cent
  • Hindalco: -2.33 per cent
  • UPL: -1.86 per cent

Live Updates

  • 2:11 PM IST
    New Delhi: India’s total coal production went up by 11.66 per cent to 75.87 million tonnes in November 2022 from 67.94 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.
  • 10:05 AM IST

    Crude rates: NYMEX WTI crude oil trades 1% higher in today’s early session after a sharp drop in the previous session. Recovery in the US dollar after better-than-expected US data prints has pressurized commodity prices, including oil. Crude oil fell 3.89% in the previous session, once again failing to sustain above the $81.50 resistance level. Apart from dollar, crude will take cues from China’s COVID situation that has been haunting oil markets as well as the Russian oil cap that kicked off on Monday. With EU embargo and the price cap on Russian oil, along with China’s COVID situation, the price might witness wild moves from one direction to another. On the price front, WTI crude oil has once again failed to sustain above $81.50/bbl and fell deep towards $76.77/bbl. The trend seems to be consolidative with an immediate support near $76/bbl followed by strong support near $73.60/bbl. There would be resistance near $81.50/bbl on closing: Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    Gold rates: COMEX Gold trades mildly higher today recovering from the lows of $1778/oz hit in yesterday’s session. After solid gains posted in the previous week, gold gave away a part of its gains on Monday as the US Dollar and bond yields recovered amid some encouraging US data prints. The US Dollar recovered from a five-month low as US factory orders and ISM services PMI rose above expectations. With better-than-expected data prints, the Federal Reserve gets more room for extended interest rate hikes which is not good for non-yielding assets like bullion. On the price front, COMEX gold has not sustained above the 252 DMA resistance near $1804. Additionally, $1825 would act as the next hurdle. So, until the said resistances hold, we expect a range-bound move in gold between $1773 to $1820: Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Published Date: December 6, 2022 8:22 AM IST

Updated Date: December 6, 2022 4:01 PM IST