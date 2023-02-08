Business News Live: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Above 17.8K. Adani Enterprises Up By 13%

Home

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided on a majority to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

Business News Live On 8 February 2023

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided on a majority to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. The standing deposit facility (SDF) will stand revised to 6.25 per cent and marginal standing facility (MSF) will be revised to 6.75 per cent.

On Wednesday, at 10:12 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 365.99 points up at 60,652.03 and Nifty50 was trading 120.00 points up at 17,841.50.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON 8 FEBRUARY 2023

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a surge in consolidated net profit by 91 per cent to Rs 1,588.2 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2022. It was Rs 829.6 crore in the year-ago period. The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) per month increased to Rs 193 in Q3FY23 as against Rs 163 in Q3FY22.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 711 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), as compared to Rs 686 crore during the same quarter last year. This is about a 3.6 per cent increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy reported a 110 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 103 crore. The consolidated net profit was at Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has approved an allotment of over 1,613.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share, amounting to Rs 16,133.18 crore to the Government of India. Post allotment of shares, the government’s shareholding in the company stands at 33.44 per cent. Last week, the government asked Vodafone to convert the net present value of the interest amount related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity shares.

