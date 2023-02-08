Top Recommended Stories

Business News Live: Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Above 17.8K. Adani Enterprises Up By 13%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided on a majority to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

Updated: February 8, 2023 11:38 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided on a majority to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent. The standing deposit facility (SDF) will stand revised to 6.25 per cent and marginal standing facility (MSF) will be revised to 6.75 per cent.

On Wednesday, at 10:12 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 365.99 points up at 60,652.03 and Nifty50 was trading 120.00 points up at 17,841.50.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON 8 FEBRUARY 2023

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a surge in consolidated net profit by 91 per cent to Rs 1,588.2 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2022. It was Rs 829.6 crore in the year-ago period. The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) per month increased to Rs 193 in Q3FY23 as against  Rs 163 in Q3FY22.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 711 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), as compared to Rs 686 crore during the same quarter last year. This is about a 3.6 per cent increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy reported a 110 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 103 crore. The consolidated net profit was at Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has approved an allotment of over 1,613.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share, amounting to Rs 16,133.18 crore to the Government of India. Post allotment of shares, the government’s shareholding in the company stands at 33.44 per cent. Last week, the government asked Vodafone to convert the net present value of the interest amount related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity shares.

Live Updates

  • 12:30 PM IST

    The strength, size and resilience of the Indian banking system are now much larger and much stronger to be affected by an individual incident: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ remarks on Adani incident.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    RBI Rate Hike

    “The rate hike was in line with expectations. However, markets were expecting an explicit statement suggesting a pause which has not happened. This suggests the tug-of war-between growth and inflation continues. While chances of pause still remain, the uncertainty may persist. Expect range bound yield movement till then – oscillating between global data and domestic cues,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited

  • 12:01 PM IST

    RBI Rate Hike

    Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities Comments:

    “The RBI as expected hiked repo rate by 25 bps. The split mandate of 4-2 was also as expected. The stance too was unchanged which is in line with the excess liquidity continuing to be tightened. We see the RBI remaining concerned on inflation, especially core inflation. We expect inflation to average around 5.2% in FY2024 with adverse risks to growth likely to increase. The RBI will likely become increasingly data dependent and look at the impact of past rate hikes on inflation-growth dynamics. We expect the RBI to pause from the next policy onwards with a likely shift in stance to neutral as the liquidity tightens further over March-April.”

  • 11:40 AM IST
    RBI Rate Hike: Comments By Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
    “This policy is as per the expectations where the RBI has erred on the side of caution by raising repo rate by 25 bps to ensure inflation remains contained. The introduction of lending and borrowing in Gilts will even out volatility in liquidity which is becoming tighter.
    The RBI is playing like Indian cricket team in third one day against New Zealand. Don’t take foot of the pedal. After hitting every bowler out of stadium, they dismissed all the batsmen cheaply. The RBI could have said victory over inflation is in sight but instead they are going for absolute containment.
    No wonder if noble laureate Joseph Stieglitz’s admiration for Dr Y V Reddy ( If the US Fed had a governor like Dr Reddy, sub prime crisis would not have occurred ) gets repeated for Shaktikanta Das.”
  • 10:07 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Policy repo rate increased by 25bps to 6.5% with immediate effect. SDF facility will stand revised to 6.25% and MSF rate and bank rate to 6.75%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins addressing the media after the MPC meeting. Rate hike likely to be announced.

Published Date: February 8, 2023 7:56 AM IST

Updated Date: February 8, 2023 11:38 AM IST

