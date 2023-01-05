live

Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green, Slip To Red & Trade Flat

On Thursday, at 9:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 65.71 points down at 60,591.74 and NSE Nifty was trading 2.10 points down at 18,040.85.

Updated: January 5, 2023 9:51 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On January 5
Business News Live On January 5

Mumbai: As expected Indian indices opened in green today with Sensex opening at a high of 60,847.50 and Nifty50 opening at 18,101.95.  However investors are bearish about the banking stocks that are dragging down the indices. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank are among the top losers on both BSE and NSE.

Also Read:

On Thursday, at 9:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 65.71 points down at 60,591.74 and NSE Nifty was trading 2.10 points down at 18,040.85.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 5, 2022

Hindustan Unilever: For Rs 70 crore, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has completed the acquisition of 19.8 per cent shareholding of Nutritionalab.

ICICI Bank: The private lender has introduced digital solutions for exporters and a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform. The solutions designed for exporters range from identification of the right export market, to accessing export finance and foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India and 4 four central trade unions on January 3, 2023 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recommending 19 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) to its 2.38 lakh non-executive employees as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement –XI (NCWA-XI).

Live Updates

  • 9:54 AM IST

    New Delhi: Microsoft is making “significant investment” in India, and unlike earlier, is building global products in the country, chairman and CEO Satya Nadella told the Economic Times.

  • 9:28 AM IST
    On Bullion Prices
    “Gold and silver prices ended mixed on Wednesday. Both the bullions managed to log some early gains, but post the release of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes gold managed to sustain above the $1,850 an ounce level and closed higher, silver, however, failed to sustain early gains and finally ended 0.88% lower.
    At the December meeting, Fed officials confirmed their commitment to bring down inflation and warned against “unwarranted” loosening of financial conditions.
    The US Dollar Index dropped below the 104.00 support after the 10-year US Treasury yields witnessed immense pressure and scaled down to near 3.69%, which also supported gold.
    Gold has support at $1828-1817 while resistance is at $1855-1868. Silver has support at $23.72-23.55, while resistance is at $24.30-24.48. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 55,520-55,350, while resistance is at Rs56,080, 56,250. Silver has support at Rs68,910-68,480, while resistance is at Rs69,820–70,480″, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
  • 8:47 AM IST
    Dalal Street:
    “Markets are expected to make a firm start on Thursday tracking positive global cues even as the US FOMC minutes showed no indication of going slow on rate hikes in the new year. Besides, local traders are taking the opportunity to book profit as concerns of higher valuations weigh while global macroeconomic concerns continue to remain a major worry. Domestic concerns can take solace from two positive catalysts; WTI oil prices tumbling 5% and the US 10-year bond yield declining to 3.71%,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 5, 2023 8:43 AM IST

Updated Date: January 5, 2023 9:51 AM IST