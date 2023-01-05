live

Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green, Slip To Red & Trade Flat

On Thursday, at 9:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 65.71 points down at 60,591.74 and NSE Nifty was trading 2.10 points down at 18,040.85.

Business News Live On January 5

Mumbai: As expected Indian indices opened in green today with Sensex opening at a high of 60,847.50 and Nifty50 opening at 18,101.95. However investors are bearish about the banking stocks that are dragging down the indices. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank are among the top losers on both BSE and NSE.

On Thursday, at 9:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 65.71 points down at 60,591.74 and NSE Nifty was trading 2.10 points down at 18,040.85.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 5, 2022

Hindustan Unilever: For Rs 70 crore, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has completed the acquisition of 19.8 per cent shareholding of Nutritionalab.

ICICI Bank: The private lender has introduced digital solutions for exporters and a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform. The solutions designed for exporters range from identification of the right export market, to accessing export finance and foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.

Coal India: State-owned Coal India and 4 four central trade unions on January 3, 2023 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recommending 19 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) to its 2.38 lakh non-executive employees as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement –XI (NCWA-XI).

Load More