Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 10- TCS, Tata Power, ONGC, IDBI Bank & More

Indian indices snapped a 3-day losing streak yesterday with BSE Sensex gaining as much as 846.94 points and NSE Nifty gaining 241.75 points.

Business News Live On January 10

Mumbai: SGX Nifty is trading in red hinting at a negative opening for Indian indices. The other global markets have shown mixed response with Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 ending in red, while Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 Index ended in green.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 10, 2022

TCS: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). In the year-ago period, the company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore.

Tata Power Company: Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has received ‘letter of award’ to set up 255MW hybrid power project (wind and solar) for Tata Power Delhi Distribution, in Karnataka. Tata Power Delhi Distribution is a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

