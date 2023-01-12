Business News Live: Dalal Street Dimly Lit In Green, Indices Open Flat. Sensex Rises 100 Points

Home

On Thursday, at 9:19 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 105.01 points up at 60,153.94 and NSE Nifty was trading 14.80 points up at 17,910.50.

Business News Live On January 12, 2023

Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat on Thursday, signaling investors’ lack of confidence amid mixed global cues. While Sensex opened lower at 60,08303, Nifty opened higher at 17,920.85

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 12, 2023

Hindustan Unilever: The company, on Wednesday, said it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Zywie Ventures for a consideration of Rs 264.28 crore. Now, the wellness company Zywie Ventures, will become a subsidiary of HUL.

“HUL has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie for a total consideration of Rs 264.28 crore for the first tranche, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements dated 8 December 2022,” according to a regulatory filing.

Infosys & HCL Technologies: Both Infosys and HCL Technologies will announce Q3FY23 results on Thursday, 12 January 2023. While analysts expect a 10-14 per cent year on year consolidated net profit jump for Infosys for the quarter ended 31 December 2022, HCL Technologies is expected to register a 16 per cent year on year consolidated net growth.

Hindalco: The company’s board gave its nod to raise Rs 700 crore through non‐convertible debentures (NCDs).

“Pursuant to the above referred, please note that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on January 10, 2023, approved the issuance of non‐convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis, for an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crore,” the firm said in an exchange filing

