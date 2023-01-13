Top Recommended Stories
Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 13- HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Paytm, Shriram Finance & More
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 147.47 points down at 59,958.03 and Nifty50 was trading 37.50 points down at 17,858.20.
Mumbai: Indian indices are expected to open in green considering the current scenario on SGX Nifty. Yesterday, both Sensex and Nifty fell for the third day in a row even though global markets such as Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 et cetera have been on the green zone in the said period.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 13, 2023
HCL Technologies & Infosys: Both the IT behemoths announced their Q3 FY23 results yesterday. Infosys clocked a 9.4 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth in profit at Rs 6,586 crore and its revenue grew by 4.9 per cent to Rs 38,318 crore. HCL Technologies on January 12 reported a 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 4,096 crore as against Rs 3,442 crore a year back.
Wipro: IT major Wipro will announce its Q3 FY23 results today. Wipro share price ened flat on the NSE yesterday ahead of announcement of its results. Analysts are expecting a revenue growth up to 3 per cent QoQ.
Paytm: Paytm parent One97 Communications’ share price cracked nearly 9 per cent after reports were out that Alibaba sold majority of its stake in the company. Jack Ma’s Alibaba group traded around 3.1% stake in Paytm through a block deal of $125 million on Thursday.
