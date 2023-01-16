Home

Business News Live: Dalal Street Opens In Green. Sensex Up Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 18K

Business News Live: Dalal Street Opens In Green. Sensex Up Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 18K

On Monday, at 9:11 am, BSE Sensex was trading 289.32 points up at 60,550.50 and Nifty was trading 76.55 points up at 18,033.15.

Business News Live On January 16

New Delhi: Much to experts’ expectations, Indian indices opened on a positive note today taking cues from global markets including SGX Nifty that has been trading in green.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 16, 2023

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will turn ex-dividend today with respect to its third interim dividend of Rs 75 per share which includes a special dividend of Rs 67 per share.

TCS shares, on Friday, ended 1.19 per cent higher to settle at Rs 3,374.20 apiece on the BSE.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd on Friday posted 2.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for December quarter, at about Rs 3,053 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 2,969 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company came in at Rs 23,229 crore in Q3FY23, 14.3 per cent higher than the same period of previous year.

Wipro shares, on Friday, ended 1.00 per cent higher to settle at Rs 395.20 apiece on the NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private lender reported a 19.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. It reported a net profit of Rs 12,698 crore beating market estimates, an increase of 18.5 per cent over the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The bank’s December quarter net revenue grew by 18.3 per cent to Rs 31,488 crore from Rs 26,627 crore last year.

HDFC Bank shares, on Friday, ended 1.60 per cent higher to settle at Rs 1601.00 apiece on the NSE.

Tata Motors: The company has filed Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), USA, for termination of its American Depositary Share Program. SEC Form 25 is the document filed by a company to delist its securities.

Tata Motors shares, on Friday, ended 0.55 per cent lower to settle at Rs 411.70 apiece on the NSE.

Vodafone Idea: The crisis-hit telco is seeing a mass exodus of employees, according to a report. Around a fifth of its sales team is believed to have quit over the past few weeks, sources told Financial Express. Vodafone Idea is seeking replacements and has listed as many as 986 vacancies on LinkedIn, the report added.

