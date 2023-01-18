Home

Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 18- IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Lombard, Glenmark Pharma

Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 18- IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Lombard, Glenmark Pharma

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 562.75 points up at 60,655.72 and Nifty50 was trading 158.45 points up at 18,053.30.

Business News Live On January 18

Mumbai: Indian indices are expected to have a flat-to-positive opening today, going by SGX Nifty’s current performance. Nifty opened at 18,140 on Singapore exchange and reached a high of 18,159 as of 8:40 am IST. The mixed responses in the global markets can also result in investors’ unenthusiasm.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 18

IndusInd Bank: The private lender will be announcing its financials for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2022-23. According to a Zee Business research report, IndusInd Bank is expected to report a year-on-year double-digit growth in net profit and net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 with likely improvement in asset quality.

ITC: The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate yesterday announced its plans to acquire 100 per cent Yoga Bar parent Sproutlife Foods (SFPL), a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup over a period of three to four years. Initially, ITC will acquire a 39.4 stake in SFPL for Rs 175 crore, and then it will buy 47.5 per cent stake in one or more tranches for Rs 80 crore through primary subscription by March 31, 2025. The remaining will be acquired based on pre-defined valuation criteria, as per Financial Express.

