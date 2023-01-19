  • Home
Business News Live: Indices Open In Red. Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Hangs In Balance Above 18.1K

On Thursday, at 9:25 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 193.42 points down at 60,852.32 and Nifty50 was trading 60.85 points down at 18,104.50.

Updated: January 19, 2023 9:27 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Business News Live On Jan 19

Mumbai: As expected from the performance of SGX Nifty earlier today and the overnight sell-off in the US markets, Indian indices opened in red today with Sensex losing as much as 200 points in early trade.

Adani Enterprises:  Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises has finally announced details of its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 20,000 crore. The offer will remain open for subscription from 27 January to 31 January, and will comprise a fresh issue of shares of face value Re 1 each, on a partly paid basis.

Hindustan Unilever Limited: The FMCG major will be announcing its Q3FY22 results today. HUL’s revenue may rise by 16 per cent and profit is expected to increase 10 per cent year on year, according to Philip Capital. HDFC Securities expects net revenue growth of 14% YoY and profit after-tax growth of 8.7 per cent.

Live Updates

  • 9:50 AM IST
    Lucknow: Eleven meetings related to the G20 will be held in various cities of Uttar Pradesh between February 13 and 15. Varanasi will organise six, Agra three, Lucknow one and Greater Noida one.
  • 9:14 AM IST

    Rupee Vs Dollar

    “The USDINR 27 January futures contract was unable to sustain above 81.85 and slipped again. On the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading below its resistance level of 81.85 and MACD is also showing negative divergence. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and the pair is facing resistance around 81.85-82.05 zone. The pair is showing weakness on the chart and if it trades below 81.85 levels it could test 81.10-80.95 levels; resistance is placed at 81.85-82.05 levels. Short traders are suggested to book profits as soon as the pair reaches 81.10 levels,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

  • 9:13 AM IST
    Crude Oil
    “On Wednesday, crude oil prices slipped in a highly volatile session after the downbeat U.S. retail sales and core retail sales data. Crude oil prices also fell after build up in U.S. oil stocks. As per the U.S. API reports, crude oil inventories in the United States rose by 7.6 million barrels. Crude oil trades lower as Fed’s Bullard advocates front-loading rate hikes.
    We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $78.10–77.20 and resistance at $79.90–80.70. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,410-6,320 while resistance is at Rs6,640–6,720,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
  • 9:04 AM IST
    On Gold Prices
    “Gold and silver prices ended negative in a volatile session on Wednesday, weighed down by profit taking by short-term futures traders while a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and falling crude oil prices also capped gains of precious metals.
    The U.S. data was mixed for bullion prices but weakness in the global crude oil prices and recession fears in the U.S. triggered profit taking in gold and silver. Add on to this the Japanese yen tumbled against the U.S. dollar as the Bank of Japan made a surprise move to keep its cap on the 10-year government bond yield at 0.5%. Gold and silver trades lower as Fed’s Bullard advocates front-loading rate hikes.
    We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1892-1880 while resistance is at $1922-1935. Silver has support at $23.05-22.82, while resistance is at $23.62-23.80. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 56,080-55,780, while resistance is at Rs56,580, 56,710. Silver has support at Rs67,650-67,180, while resistance is at Rs68,720–69,080,” Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
  • 9:01 AM IST

    Dalal Street

    “Markets are likely to crack in early trades Thursday as overnight sell-off in the US markets could dampen investors’ sentiment after Fed officials reiterated their determination to bring inflation down through more interest rate hikes. Also, fears of a US recession are spurring risk aversion across global stock markets. All eyes will be on the Fed’s next meeting on Feb 1 where investors are placing bets on a downshift in the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points. The Nifty options data suggests the index is likely to be in a trading range of 17500-19000 zone,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

Published Date: January 19, 2023 8:42 AM IST

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 9:27 AM IST