Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 9, 2023 – Tata Steel, TCS, JK Cement, IDBI Bank & More

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 452.90 points down at 59,900.37 and NSE Nifty was trading 132.70 points down at 17,859.45.

Business News Live On January 9, 2023

Mumbai: The trend in SGX Nifty suggests a positive opening for India indices that witnessed nothing less than a bloodbath in the last few trading sessions. After consecutive losses, Sensex on Friday slipped over 450 points to end below 60K, which was once a psychological mark that the index strived to conquer.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 9, 2023

Tata Consultancy Services: IT major TCS will be announcing its Q3 results today. As per brokerages, the company’s consolidated revenue is likely to grow 16.4 per cent year-on-year, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 15.1 per cent on-year, according to brokerages. TCS is also expected to announce its third interim divided for FY23 today.

Tata Steel: The company’s business production in India has gone up 4.2 per cent at 5 million tonne and delivery volumes down 3.6 per cent at 4.73 million tonne, QoQ. The business production in Europe has come down 6.25 per cent at 2.25 million tonne and Europe business delivery volume has gone up 4.8 per cent at 1.96 million tonne, QoQ.

IDBI Bank: The government of India and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), that are jointly looking forward to sell 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, have received multiple expressions of interest (EoIs) from both domestic and foreign investors, which will go to the successful bidder along with management control.

“Multiple expressions of interest received for the strategic disinvestment of Govt and LIC stake in IDBI Bank. The transaction will now move to the second stage,” department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

