Business News Live: Stocks To Watch On November 15 – Wipro, IRCTC, Poonawalla Fincorp, IDBI Bank & More

On Wednesday, at close, BSE Sensex rose 144.61 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 62,677 and NSE Nifty rose 52.30 points to end at 18,660.30.

Business News Live On December 15

Mumbai: Indian indices ended on a higher note for the second consecutive trading session amid strong global cues and a sharp fall in WPI inflation rate for the month of November.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON NOVEMBER 15

Wipro: IT major Wipro has announced the launch of Capco, a new financial services advisory company, in the Middle East. Capco will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitisation, and business consolidation initiatives.

IRCTC: The central government has decided to sell up to 5 per cent of its stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on December 15, 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share. The promoter (Government of India) is expected to garner Rs 2,720 crore for the exchequer after offloading 5 per cent of stake. Through the OFS route, the government intends to sell a 2.5 per cent stake (2,00,00,000 equity shares), with the option to sell an extra 2.5 pre cent, bringing the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.

IDBI Bank: The last date for submitting expression of interest (EOI) for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank has been extended to January 7, 2023, from December 16, 2022, said the department of investment and public asset management in a notice.

