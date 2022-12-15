live

Business News Live: Fed Rate Hike Kicks In. Sensex, Nifty Tank, IT Stocks Plunge

At 9:51 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 276.59 points down 62,401.32 and NSE Nifty was trading 80 points down at 18,580.30

Updated: December 15, 2022 9:54 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On December 15
Mumbai: Markets opened weak today owing to global cues following a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. IT stocks including Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS are top losers.

“With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed’s hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024. This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18345 mark and intraday support at 18547,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

STOCKS TO WATCH ON NOVEMBER 15

Wipro: IT major Wipro has announced the launch of Capco, a new financial services advisory company, in the Middle East. Capco will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitisation, and business consolidation initiatives.

IRCTC: The central government has decided to sell up to 5 per cent of its stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on December 15, 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share. The promoter (Government of India) is expected to garner Rs 2,720 crore for the exchequer after offloading 5 per cent of stake. Through the OFS route, the government intends to sell a 2.5 per cent stake (2,00,00,000 equity shares), with the option to sell an extra 2.5 pre cent, bringing the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.

IDBI Bank: The last date for submitting expression of interest (EOI) for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank has been extended to January 7, 2023, from December 16, 2022, said the department of investment and public asset management in a notice.

NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC will raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement on Friday. NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore on 16 December 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44% per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years 3 months 30 days on 15 April 2033, a BSE filing stated.

Live Updates

  • 8:57 AM IST
    Crude Prices: “Oil prices settled more than 2% higher on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended December 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $75.60–74.50 and resistance at $77.80–78.70. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,280-6,140 while resistance is at Rs6,510–6,620”, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
  • 8:56 AM IST
    Gold Prices: “Gold and silver prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday even as the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates by 50 basis points and said more rate hikes are coming. Although the pace of rate hikes has slowed, the central bank said that it continues to see more tightening in 2023. Investors and traders will keep an eye on today’s European Central Bank and the Bank of England meeting which are likely to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve with half-point rate hikes. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the ECB and BOE meeting. Gold has support at $1788-1774 while resistance is at $1820-1828. Silver has support at $23.40-23.05, while resistance is at $23.95-24.18. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,420-54,250, while resistance is at Rs 54,980, 55,150. Silver has support at Rs68,450-67,880, while resistance is at Rs69,520–69,980″, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Published Date: December 15, 2022 8:09 AM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 9:54 AM IST