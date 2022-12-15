live

Business News Live: IRCTC Share Price Tanks Over 5% As Offer On Sale Begins

At 11:32 am IST, IRCTC stock was trading 38.20 points down on the NSE at 696.70.

Updated: December 15, 2022 11:35 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On December 15

Mumbai: The share price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd has plunged over 5 per cent after the word was out that the government is planning to sell up to 5 per cent of its stake in IRCTC through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on December 15, 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share.

“With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed’s hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024. This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18345 mark and intraday support at 18547,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

STOCKS TO WATCH ON NOVEMBER 15

Wipro: IT major Wipro has announced the launch of Capco, a new financial services advisory company, in the Middle East. Capco will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitisation, and business consolidation initiatives.

IRCTC: The central government has decided to sell up to 5 per cent of its stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on December 15, 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share. The promoter (Government of India) is expected to garner Rs 2,720 crore for the exchequer after offloading 5 per cent of stake. Through the OFS route, the government intends to sell a 2.5 per cent stake (2,00,00,000 equity shares), with the option to sell an extra 2.5 pre cent, bringing the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.

IDBI Bank: The last date for submitting expression of interest (EOI) for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank has been extended to January 7, 2023, from December 16, 2022, said the department of investment and public asset management in a notice.

NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC will raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement on Friday. NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore on 16 December 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44% per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years 3 months 30 days on 15 April 2033, a BSE filing stated.

Live Updates

  • 10:58 AM IST
    Dalal Street: IRCTC shares drop 5 per cent as government announces stake sale via OFS (Offer on Sale)
  • 10:56 AM IST

    Crude Oil: “WTI Crude oil rose for the third consecutive day gaining by 2.51% at the end of Wednesday’s close. Crude has now risen by almost 9% in last three sessions as supply tightness took precedence over demand concerns. Additionally, weakness in US Dollar Index has supported the recovery in prices from a low hit near $70/bbl.US Dollar weakened further as US Federal Reserve raised the benchmark rate by 50-bps slowing the pace of rate hike from 75-bps that was delivered in the last four meetings. This has put pressure on dollar supporting commodities denominated in dollar. On the fundamental front as per the EIA report Crude inventories witnessed a huge build of 10.23 million barrels mainly driven by release of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). However, the build in inventories were offset by IEA’s projections of improving Chinese fuel demand. On the price front WTI crude closed above the resistance of $76/bbl. This would now become the immediate support. The bulls will have to keep the price above the break candle high near $77.75 on closing. If that happens price might test the next resistance near $81.50/bbl”, said Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Gold Prices: “COMEX gold traded range bound on Wednesday ending the session mildly lower by 0.37% as traders awaited the FOMC meet outcome. In today’s early session gold is trading around 0.70% lower as Fed sounded hawkish in the last FOMC meeting for 2022. As widely expected, Fed delivered a 50-bps rate hike that was smaller than the 75-bps hike in the last four consecutive meetings. However, the Fed sounded hawkish as it signaled the terminal rate will be higher than initially expected. Although the Fed’s aggressive stance on increasing the interest rates is having an impact as the inflation is down from a 40-year high, it is still well above the central bank’s target rate of 2%. This is the main driver for Fed’s higher-than-expected interest rates. On the price front, as expected bulls once again failed in keeping the price above $1825/oz, a double top resistance. 252 DMA support is near $1805/oz which would act as immediate support. A break of $1805/oz on daily closing might pull the price towards $1780/oz which is the immediate support. Bullish momentum might get a push only if the price sustains above the double top on a few closings. If this happens the bulls might further push the price toward $1884/oz”, Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

  • 8:57 AM IST
    Crude Prices: “Oil prices settled more than 2% higher on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended December 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $75.60–74.50 and resistance at $77.80–78.70. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs6,280-6,140 while resistance is at Rs6,510–6,620”, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
  • 8:56 AM IST
    Gold Prices: “Gold and silver prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday even as the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates by 50 basis points and said more rate hikes are coming. Although the pace of rate hikes has slowed, the central bank said that it continues to see more tightening in 2023. Investors and traders will keep an eye on today’s European Central Bank and the Bank of England meeting which are likely to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve with half-point rate hikes. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the ECB and BOE meeting. Gold has support at $1788-1774 while resistance is at $1820-1828. Silver has support at $23.40-23.05, while resistance is at $23.95-24.18. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 54,420-54,250, while resistance is at Rs 54,980, 55,150. Silver has support at Rs68,450-67,880, while resistance is at Rs69,520–69,980″, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Published Date: December 15, 2022 8:09 AM IST

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 11:35 AM IST