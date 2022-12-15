live

Business News Live: IRCTC Share Price Tanks Over 5% As Offer On Sale Begins

At 11:32 am IST, IRCTC stock was trading 38.20 points down on the NSE at 696.70.

Business News Live On December 15

Mumbai: The share price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd has plunged over 5 per cent after the word was out that the government is planning to sell up to 5 per cent of its stake in IRCTC through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on December 15, 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share.

At 11:32 am IST, IRCTC stock was trading 38.20 points down on the NSE at 696.70.

“With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed’s hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024. This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18345 mark and intraday support at 18547,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

STOCKS TO WATCH ON NOVEMBER 15

Wipro: IT major Wipro has announced the launch of Capco, a new financial services advisory company, in the Middle East. Capco will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitisation, and business consolidation initiatives.

IRCTC: The central government has decided to sell up to 5 per cent of its stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on BSE and NSE on December 15, 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share. The promoter (Government of India) is expected to garner Rs 2,720 crore for the exchequer after offloading 5 per cent of stake. Through the OFS route, the government intends to sell a 2.5 per cent stake (2,00,00,000 equity shares), with the option to sell an extra 2.5 pre cent, bringing the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.

IDBI Bank: The last date for submitting expression of interest (EOI) for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank has been extended to January 7, 2023, from December 16, 2022, said the department of investment and public asset management in a notice.

NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC will raise Rs 500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement on Friday. NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore on 16 December 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44% per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years 3 months 30 days on 15 April 2033, a BSE filing stated.

Load More