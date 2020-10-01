New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced a 30 day grace period for those businesses which are not yet ready for GST e-invoicing which comes into effect from Thursday, October 1. Also Read - Cess Collected by Centre Not Getting Transferred to Dedicated Funds: CAG

In a notification on Wednesday evening, CBIC noted that even after more than nine months of the first notification in this regard, some of these taxpayers having aggregate turnover of Rs 500 crore and above are still not ready.

"Accordingly, as a last chance, in the initial phase of implementation of e-invoice, it has been decided that the invoices issued by such taxpayers during October 2020 without following the manner prescribed under rule 48(4), shall be deemed to be valid and the penalty leviable under section 122of the CGST Act, 2017, for such non-adherence to provisions, shall stand waived if the Invoice Reference Number (IRN) for such invoices is obtained from the Invoice Reference Portal (IRP) within 30 days of date of invoice," it said.

Elucidating the relaxation, the notification said: “In case a registered person has issued an invoice dated 3rd October, 2020 without obtaining IRNA but reports the details of such invoice to IRP and obtains the IRN of the invoice on or before 2nd November, 2020 then it shall be deemed that the provisions of rule 48 (5) of the CGST Rules, 2017 are complied with and the penalty imposable under section 122 of the CGST Act, 2017 shall also stand waived.”

It further said that no such relaxation would be available for the invoices issued from November 1, 2020 and such invoices issued in violation of rule 48(4) of the CGST Rules 2017 would not be valid and all the applicable provisions of CGST Act and Rules would apply for the said violation.

The government had in December 2019 prescribed that the GST Taxpayers having aggregate annual turnover more than Rs 100 crores in any preceding Financial Year will be required to issue e-invoice for all the Business to Business (B2B) supplies, in the manner prescribed under rule 48(4) of the CGST Rules, 2017 with effect from April 1, 2020.

Further, it was also mandated under rule 48(5) of the CGST Rules, 2017 that a B2B invoice or an export invoice issued by such a taxpayer, in any other manner, shall not be treated as an invoice. In March 2020, the date of implementation of e-invoice was extended to October 1, 2020.

Keeping in view the hardships faced by the taxpayers due to COVID-19 lockdown, in July 2020, it was further prescribed that the taxpayers having aggregate turnover of Rs 500 crore and above only would be required to issue e-invoice with effect from October 1, 2020.