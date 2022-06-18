Buy Cheap Gold From June 20: The government is once again giving you a chance to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will open for purchase in the first installment of 2022-23 from 20 to 24 June, i.e., for 5 days. The issue price for this has been fixed at Rs 5,091 per gram. For applying online and making digital payments, you will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram, i.e., you have to pay Rs 5,041 for 1 gram of gold.Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23: First Tranche To Open For Subscription On June 20 | All Details Here

RBI issues Sovereign Gold Bonds

Sovereign Gold Bond is a government bond issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It can be converted into demat form. Its value is in the weight of gold. If the bond is worth five grams of gold, then the value of the bond will be the same as the price of five grams of gold. The issue price has to be paid to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) authorized broker for purchase. After the bond is sold, the money gets deposited in the investor’s account. Also Read - RBI Lifts Restrictions on Mastercard, Allows Onboarding of New Customers in India

2.50% interest available on the issue price

Sovereign Gold Bonds offer a fixed interest rate of 2.50% per annum on the issue price. This money reaches your account every 6 months. However, tax will have to be paid on it according to the slab. Also Read - Anand Mahindra, 3 Others Join RBI Board As Directors

Purity and safety assured

There is no need to worry about purity in Sovereign Gold Bonds. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the price of gold bonds is linked to the price of 24-carat purity gold published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). Along with this, it can be kept in the form of demat, which is quite safe and there is no cost to it.

Tax to be paid on withdrawal before maturity period of 8 years

There is no tax on the gains made after the maturity period of 8 years. On the other hand, if you withdraw your money after 5 years, then the profit from it is taxed as Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) at 20.80%.

You can also invest offline

RBI has given many options for investment. Investment can be made through bank branches, post offices, stock exchanges, and Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL). The investor has to fill out an application form. After this, the money will be deducted from your account and these bonds will be transferred to your demat account.

PAN is mandatory for investing

The bonds will be sold through all banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), recognized stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE).

Is investing in the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme a wise decision

According to experts, investing in gold can benefit you due to rising inflation and a fall in the stock market. By the end of this year, gold can go up to Rs 55 thousand. In such a situation, investing in this scheme can prove to be beneficial.