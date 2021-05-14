New Delhi: Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is being celebrated across India amid Covid pandemic today. Akshaya Tritiya is considered as an auspicious occasion to buy gold. Every year the occasion drives demand for gold in India. However, these are tough times as the onslaught of Coronavirus and lockdown like restrictions have put a barrier. But, this should not dampen the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya 2021 as there are other ways one can buy gold and invest in the precious metal. Also Read - VCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Quarterfinal 2: Captain, Vice-captain - Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Today's Probable Playing 11s at 2:30 PM IST May 14 Friday

Due to the rapid rate of Coronavirus infections, it is advisable that investors and gold buyers must not step out to purchases gold or visit jewellery shops. This means that physical demand for gold is likely to be affected on Akshaya Tritiya 2021, experts were quoted as saying by IANS.

In stead of going out, Gold buyers and investors can opt for digital or paper gold in place of physical gold sitting in the comfort of homes.

What is Digital Gold?

Digital Gold is a perfect alternative for those who can’t visit to jewellery shops. Digital gold can be purchased online. Seller can store digital gold in insured vaults on behalf of Customers.

All you need to have is internet banking or mobile banking facility.

You can invest in Digital Gold through Airtel Payments Bank’s digital platform DigiGold, Paytm, Phone Pe, Google Pay.

You can also receive physical delivery of gold. Digital Gold can also be utilised online loans.