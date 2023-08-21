Home

Business

Buy Onions At Subsidised Rate From Today; Check Details Here

Buy Onions At Subsidised Rate From Today; Check Details Here

Onions from the buffer are being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets.

Retail sale of onion will be suitably enhanced in coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Centre is selling onions at a subsidised rate from today as the government eyes to mitigate high food inflation. The development comes as Centre raised the quantum of onion buffer to 5 lakh metric tonne (LMT) this year, after achieving the initial procurement target of 3 lakh metric tonne.

Trending Now

You may like to read

“Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from tomorrow ie Monday 21st August 2023,” an official release said.

Retail sale of onion will be suitably enhanced in coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms.

Consumer affairs department has directed NCCF and NAFED to procure 1 lakh tonne each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres, official sources said.

Disposal of onions from the buffer has commenced, targeting major markets in states where retail prices are above the all-India average or are significantly higher than the previous month.

As on date, about 1,400 metric tonnes of onions from the buffer have been dispatched to the targetted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability.

Through measures like procurement for the buffer, targetted release of stocks and imposition of export duty, the government plans to ensure continuous availability of onions and also provide benefit to the farmers by assuring remunerative prices to them.

To improve the domestic availability of onions, government had on Saturday (August 19) imposed 40 per cent export duty on onions with immediate effect up to December 31, 2023.

Earlier, tomatoes were also sold at subsidised rate of Rs 40. Cooperatives of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) are selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of Rs 40 per kilogram from August 20 amid declining price of the kitchen staple in wholesale and retail markets.

For over a month, buying tomatoes became a costly affair as the red fruit’s prices hovered between Rs 80-250 per kilogram. The tomato prices, which used to cost Rs 20-30 per kg, shot over Rs 100 across various states in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES