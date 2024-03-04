Home

Best Stocks To Buy, Sell Or Hold? Check Here Top 10 Stocks In Focus For Today (4th March); Know More On Share Market By Experts

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on 4th March 2024. Sensex opened 150 points higher at 73,918.72 as compared to the close of 73,806.15 on 1st March 2024, the Nifty50 index started at 22403.50.

Which are the top stocks recommended by Market experts today? Confused about your portfolio? Which stock should you buy or sell now? In Which Stocks do you need to invest in today? Watch more below

Here’s the complete list of investment and trading ideas by the Experts

According to Zee Business experts, Signature Global shares target price can be Rs 1,430 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375.

Buy call for Samvardhana Motherson futures stocks with a target price of Rs 124 and a stop loss at Rs 118.

Buy call of Rs 285 call for Hindustan Copper stocks at Rs 15.5 for a target of Rs 25 with a stop loss at Rs 10, according to experts.

Technical pick: Buy call for Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) shares with a target price of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 430

Fundamental pick: Buy call for Gulf Oil Lubricants shares with a target price of Rs 1,200.

Investment idea: Buy call for Tata Communications shares for a one-year target of Rs 2,300

Stocks In Focus:

HG Infra Engineering Stock: The construction company received an order of Rs 447 crore from South Central Railway.

Brigade Enterprises Stock: The company has launched a new residential project in Bengaluru.

APL Apollo Tubes Stock: The company received a GST tax notice of Rs 16.86 crore, including tax, interest, and penalty can keep the stock in focus.

MOIL Stock: The company achieved its best-ever February production of 1.51 lakh tonnes of manganese, up 15 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Trent Stock: The company’s famous fashion store ‘Westside’ plans expansion and the addition of new outlets in the upcoming financial year.

Godrej Properties Stock: The company has signed an agreement to develop a township on 62 acres of land.

Gujarat Ambuja Stock: The company has started a new unit at its Malda facility of 120 TPD liquid glucose.

NTPC: PM Modi will lay the foundation for various projects worth Rs 30,023 crore today.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

