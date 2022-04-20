New Delhi: Riding a bike is a passion for many around the world and the thrill associated with it is unparalleled. But while riding a two-wheeler, the most important thing one should maintain is the safety, both yourself and the bike. Wearing industry-standard safety gear, following the traffic rules, and being alert is the necessary precautionary measures you must follow. Similarly, another pivotal way to secure your bike against financial losses is to buy a robust insurance cover. In India, as per the Indian Motor Vehicle Act, all bike owners must buy bike insurance policy. Riding without valid insurance is a punishable offence, and it can lead to a hefty fine.Also Read - Third-party Car And Bike Insurance May Get Cheaper in 2018-19; IRDAI Proposes Rs 1,850 as Premium For Cars Below 1000 cc

And as a first-time motorcycle insurance buyer, you may be confused about how to go about procuring the best cover. Therefore, here’s a few essential things you must know to get the best of coverage.