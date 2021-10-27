New Delhi: Are you buying counterfeit cooking gas cylinders, pressure cookers, helmets? You need to be careful as the central government has announced the launch of a nation-wide campaign to prevent sale of spurious and counterfeit goods that violate Quality Control Orders as its violation is a cognisable offence under relevant sections of the BIS Act, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Flipkart Diwali Sale 2021: Get Up To 80% Off On Smartphones And Home Appliances, Watch Video

Government Tough on Selling of Sub-Standard Helmets, Pressure Cookers, Cooking Gas Cylinders

Selling of such sub-standard helmets, pressure cookers, and cooking gas cylinders can be dangerous, hazardous and risk causing harm to consumers. Hence, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution announced that violation of compulsory standards has been categorized as a cognisable offence u/s 29 (4) of the BIS Act, the IANS reported.

Under Section 2(47) of the Act, unfair trade practice includes promoting the sale, use or supply of any goods which adopts any unfair method or unfair or deceptive practice by falsely representing that the goods are of a particular standard, quality, quantity, grade, composition, style, or model, as per IANS report.

Taking suo moto cognizance of unfair trade practice involving sale of such goods to the consumers, the CCPA decided to initiate a country-wide campaign to prevent sale of such spurious and counterfeit goods, the IANS report says.

It has written to the Director General, BIS, to take up this issue on priority and notify all regional branches to conduct market surveillance and take immediate action, according to the IANS report.

"We have written to Chief Secretaries of all states & UTs to undertake enforcement drive, in co-ordination with District Collectors and Commissioners of Police to prevent sale and manufacture of goods violating compulsory standards," Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Leena Nandan told a media conference, as per a PTI report.