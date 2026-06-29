Buying home becomes more expensive; property prices increase most in Delhi-NCR: Report

According to the new report by real estate consultancy Anarock, a total of 90,715 homes were sold during April-June, compared to 96,285 units sold during the same period last year.

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New Delhi: A significant and surprising report regarding the country’s real estate market has emerged. Tensions from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and fears of a slowdown in the IT sector—driven by the rise of AI—have caused homebuyers to hold back. A 6% decline in home sales was recorded across the country’s top 7 major cities during the April-June period. Surprisingly, however, builders remain unwilling to lower prices even in this situation; housing prices continued to rise throughout this period.

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According to the new report by real estate consultancy Anarock, a total of 90,715 homes were sold during April-June, compared to 96,285 units sold during the same period last year.

Sharpest Rise In Home Prices In Delhi-NCR

The report indicates that despite lower sales volumes, average home prices across the country rose by 7% year-on-year. Residents of Delhi-NCR faced the biggest impact, with home prices skyrocketing by 13% over the year. This means buying a home in Delhi-NCR has become significantly more expensive than before.

Where Did Sales Drop, And Where Did They Rise?

According to the report, 13,365 homes were sold in Delhi-NCR during the April-June period, down from 14,255 units in the same period last year—marking a 6% decline. Sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also fell by 8%, dropping to 28,710 units. Pune recorded the sharpest decline at 15 per cent, with 13,090 homes sold. Sales in Chennai also fell by 9 per cent to 5,135 units.

Conversely, home sales increased in three cities. Bengaluru saw a 1 per cent rise, reaching 15,285 units. Hyderabad recorded a 2 per cent increase, with 11,270 homes sold. Kolkata witnessed the most significant growth, with sales rising by 10 per cent to 3,860 units.

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Launch of New Homes Also Increased

According to an Anarock report, the launch of new homes also increased during the April–June period. Approximately 1.06 lakh new homes were launched across the top seven cities during this period, compared to 98,625 during the same time last year—marking a 7 per cent rise in new project launches.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri stated that ongoing tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty regarding the impact of AI on the IT sector have influenced homebuyers’ decisions. Many have decided to postpone their home-buying plans for now. He noted that robust demand is currently visible only for premium homes, in cities with high employment, and in areas with superior infrastructure.