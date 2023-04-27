Home

Buying Property From An NRI? TDS Is Mandatary, Check Details

If the immovable property was held for less than two years, the TDS rate would be higher (30 per cent plus surcharge plus cess). Further, there is no minimum threshold limit for TDS deduction.

Buying Property From An NRI? TDS Is Mandatary, Check Details (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: As per Section 195 of the Income Tax Act, when a non-resident Indian (NRI) sells a property, TDS is required to be deducted at 20 per cent plus surcharge and cess by the buyer from the sale consideration.

Regardless of whether or not the money of received in India, this TDS is deductible, even if the final tax liability in the hands of the seller is much lower. In such cases, the seller can apply for a specific lower deduction tax certificate.

Calculate Capital Gains, Tax Liability

The property seller needs to obtain the stamp duty valuation to ensure that the sale price is not less than fair market value. He/she should compute capital gains and consequent tax liability based on the stamp duty value or sale consideration.

If there is a loss or a significant difference between the final tax liability and the TDS, the seller will have good cause to file for a lower withholding certificate.

TAN of the Buyer

The buyer needs to have a Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) if the property is being purchased from an NRI. In case the buyer does not have one, he can obtain the same in 7 to 10 days by filling an application in Form 49B.

Documents For Lower Withholding Certificate Should Be Collected

The application for lower withholding certificate is filed in Form 13, online. The seller is required to submit three sets of documents for the application:

Those documents pertaining to the proposed sale such as Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), stamp duty valuation, purchase agreement evidencing the cost of acquisition and bank statement /receipts of payment made at the time of purchase of the property.

Documents evidencing the estimated computation of income for the financial year in which the property is sold. All the income that the assessed has received or is receivable during the year and consequent tax liability on the same should be included in the estimated computation.

Documents evidencing that no tax liability is due for the previous four years. The assessee is required to submit previous years income tax returns, form 26AS, and any past assessment orders.

Income Tax Portal Registration & Application Filing

The assessing officer will examine the application and ask for any additional information if needed, once the application is filed and before issuing the certificate of rejecting the application.

It generally takes three to four weeks for processing the application. After that, the department issues certificates for withholding tax based on the merits of the case. Till the end of the financial year, a lower withholding certificate is valid, and the seller should ensure that the payment is processed within the time frame mentioned in the certificate.

Also, if TDS is deducted a higher rate than the final tax liability of the seller for any reason, the seller can always file his tax return and claim a refund of the excess TDS deducted. The lower withholding certificate only ensures that the cash flow of the seller is not adversely affected on account of higher TDS.

