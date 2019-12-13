New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday shut down the claims of raising the rates of goods and services tax (GST) while addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. As per a report, the agenda of the press meet included a discussion on private investment, global slowdown, the economic measures put forth before the Parliament and their progress.

On December 5, while introducing the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman, as quoted by news agency ANI said, “Cutting down the corporate tax is not just good for headlines, not just good PR, not just good atmospherics, it’s a good reform. This government now in its second term, after taking up a lot of reformatory steps in its first term, is committed to further reforms in the days to come.”

It must be noted that on November 20, Sitharaman had announced that an in-principle approval was given by the Cabinet for disinvestment of stake in five blue-chip PSUs, including state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).