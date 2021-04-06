NEW DELHI: BYJU’S-Aakash Deal: In one of the biggest deals in Edtech sector, BYJU’S is all set to acquire Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) through a strategic merger. The BYJU’S-Aakash deal size is estimated at around a staggering USD 1 billion. With this strategic merger, two of the largest and most-trusted education brands in India are coming together. Aakash’s pedagogy expertise in the test-preparation segment will combine with BYJU’S content and tech capabilities. After the integration, BYJU’S will make further investments to accelerate Aakash’s growth, according to an IANS report. Also Read - India vs Uzbekistan: IND Concede Late Goal to Lose 1-0 in Women's Football Friendly

BYJU’S-Aakash Educational Services Limited Deal – Top Points