Home

Business

Byju’s Eyes $250 Million Through Aakash Pre-IPO Funding: Report

Byju’s Eyes $250 Million Through Aakash Pre-IPO Funding: Report

Byju's acquired Aakash for about $950 million in 2021. The three-decade-old educational institution prepares students for various competitive exams like JEE et cetera.

Byju's Eyes $250 Million Through Aakash Pre-IPO Funding: Report

New Delhi: The world’s most valuable edtech startup Byju’s is seeking to raise nearly $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its tutoring service unit Aakash Educational Services, Bloomberg reported quoted according to people familiar with the matter.

Aakash Educational Services will issue the notes that will convert into equity at a discount of 20 per cent to the listing price of the unit’s planned initial public offering (IPO), the report added. It also said that some investors in Byju’s are expected to participate in the round.

You may like to read

It is understood that the pre-IPO round at Aakash will help Byju’s e over a liquidity crunch as talks to raise funds at a parent level are getting delayed with a prolonged due diligence process. The Bengaluru-based company had started conversations with bankers late last year to pick arrangers for Aakash’s IPO, Bloomberg News has reported.

Byju’s acquired Aakash for about $950 million in 2021. The three-decade-old educational institution prepares students for various competitive exams like JEE et cetera.

The Bloomberg report also mentioned that the discussions to raise funds in Aakash started after talks with private equity firm TPG and two Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds for a capital increase at the parent level stalled during due diligence.

Byju’s, that’s still grappling with mounting losses after the pandemic-era boom, is in separate talks with creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2-billion loan that’s in breach of covenants as per the report. Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju’s is now working on a turnaround plan for the group, pledging to make it profitable this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.