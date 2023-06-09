Home

Byju’s Gives Pink Slips To 1,000 More Employees Amid Debt Woes And Legal Fight: Report

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based EdTech major Byju’s is mulling laying off 1,000 employees once again, said a report in The Morning Context. The company is in a legal battle with one of its lenders, hedge fund Redwood, in the US courts amid debt woes.

Employee Layoffs At Byju’s

The contractual employees and those in the sales team will be shown the door this time, as per the report. In February this year, Byju’s laid off nearly 1,500 employees, as reported by Mint. In October last year, Byju’s had laid off around 2,500 people accounting for 5 per cent of its workforce. In the same month, Byju’s founder and chief executive officer, Byju Raveendran had assured employees that no further layoffs beyond the planned 2,500 staff.

As per The Morning Context, Byju’s has also sacked many top executives who were drawing salaries of Rs 1 crore and above, per annum.

This round of layoffs comes amid Byju’s defaulting on the repayment of $40 million to lenders in the US and also filing a case in the New York Supreme Court as lenders accelerated demand for a $1.2-billion Term Loan B.

Byju’s has also petitioned to disqualify investment management firm Redwood who, contrary to the terms of TLB, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt.

Byju’s has raised $6 billion in total from investors like Qatar Investment Authority, BlackRock, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia, Silver Lake, Bond Capital, Tencent, General Atlantic, and Tiger Global.

US-based asset manager BlackRock has again reduced the valuation of the edtech giant, this time to about $8.4 billion.

BlackRock cut the value of Byju’s share by 62 per cent in the quarter ended March this year, from a year ago, the investor disclosed in a filing. This is a sharp decrease from the peak valuation of $22 billion at which the edtech decacorn was last valued in 2022.

