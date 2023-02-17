Home

Business

Byju’s In Talks With Investors Including TPG To Raise Over $500 Million: Report

Byju’s In Talks With Investors Including TPG To Raise Over $500 Million: Report

In October 2022, Byju’s had said that it would lay off 2,500 employees in its push towards achieving profitability by March 2023.

Byju's In Talks With Investors Including TPG To Raise Over $500 Million: Report

New Delhi: Tiger Global-backed Indian edtech giant Byju’s is in talks with investors including US private equity firm TPG Inc to raise over $500 million, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. It said that the investment firms including TPG and two Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have begun due diligence on Byju’s.

Talks are ongoing and it is unclear if the investors will progress with the deal, the report added. Byju’s came under a lot of criticism recently for firing nearly 10,000 employees (as per an ET report that quoted sources) last year, while at the same time, signing a deal worth hundreds of crores with footballer Lionel Messi.

You may like to read

In October 2022, Byju’s had said that it would lay off 2,500 employees in its push towards achieving profitability by March 2023.

The company reported a loss of 45.64 billion rupees ($552.11 million) in May for fiscal 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.