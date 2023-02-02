Home

Byju’s Lays Off 1,000 Employees Due To Slow Revenue Growth, Staff Fired Over WhatsApp Calls

Byju's had in October last year sacked around 2,500 employees on the pretext of introducing cost-cutting measures and avoiding redundancies.

Byju's has laid off people from the engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams.

Byju’s Layoff Latest News: After Google, Byju’s became the latest company to fire hundreds of employees. The edtech firm has reportedly laid off another 1,000 employees from engineering sales, marketing and logistics teams as it is grappling with slower revenue growth amid ongoing funding winter. The company had in October last year sacked around 2,500 employees on the pretext of introducing cost-cutting measures and avoiding redundancies.

A report by Moneycontrol stated that the impacted employees were not sent an official email as the company decided to fire people over normal or WhatsApp calls.

Amid layoff season, the edtech company seeks to bring down costs due to slower revenue growth and a worsening funding winter. And the firm is reportedly looking at outsourcing logistics, which allowed it to trim workforce in that department amid slowdown in revenue growth and funding winter.

The company has laid off people from the engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams, at least three people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol on February 2.

The report suggested that from the engineering team, about 300 employees have been sacked, while the logistics team’s strength has come down to 50 percent since October.

Earlier, Byju Raveendran, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Byju’s had reassured employees in multiple internal emails that the company would not be laying off anyone since it cut 5 percent of its staff or about 2,500 employees in October.

Sending an internal email to employees in October, Raveendran said, “Byju’s will prioritise rehiring the laid-off employees as it restructures and hires again for ‘newly created relevant roles.”