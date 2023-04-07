Home

BYJU’s Lenders Seek $200 Million In Prepayment With Higher Interest Rate To Restructure $1.2 Billion Loan

New Delhi: In order to restructure its $1.2 billion (Rs 9,600 crore) term loan B (TLB), EdTech major BYJU’s lenders have sought up to $200 million (about Rs 1,600 crore) in prepayment along with a higher rate of interest, ET reported quoting people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has volunteered to raise the interest rate by about 200 basis points (bps), however, it is yet to agree upon the prepayment clause put forth by the lenders, which include a number of US-based hedge funds, as per the report.

A basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

On March 20, ET reported Byju Raveendran, the company’s founder, has offered to increase the loan interest rate by 200-300 bps. The delay in posting the company’s audited financials apparently prompted the renegotiation. Only after an 18-month delay, last year, BYJU’s released its 2020-21 earnings. The company is yet to make its results public for the year ended March 2022.

“The prepayment is becoming a sore point in negotiations, as a section of lenders is refusing to play ball. However, it is possible that the lenders may finally agree to reduce the quantum of prepayment,” said one of the persons mentioned in the report.

Debt Refinancing

BYJU’s may use its new funding round to refinance some of its TLB debt, said another person mentioned in the ET report. The person also said that the number could be smaller.

“There was a discussion on a $200 million prepayment but it may end up being a smaller amount. Discussions are underway but the company is prioritising its funding deal to refinance some of its debt,” a person close to Byju’s said on condition of anonymity, according to the report.

It said that the lenders also asked the company to provide fortnightly updates on its cash position.

BYJU’s currently holds $650 million in its overseas accounts and has about Rs 1,500 crore (nearly $183 million) parked in liquid funds in India, the report added.

