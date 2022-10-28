New Delhi: Edtech major BYJU’s has raised Rs 300 crore loan from its subsidiary Aakash Educational Services. According to Aakash’s regulatory filing BYJU’s required funds for company’s “principal business activities”. The Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn had acquired Aakash for about $1 billion last year.Also Read - Byju's Shuts Down Kerala Office, Asks Employees To Resign, May Lay Off 2,500 Staff: Report

Meanwhile, Kerala minister V Sivankutty has alleged that BYJU's shut down its office in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and is forcing employees to resign.

"At techno park, Thiruvananthapuram Employees of BYJU's app came and met me with the office bearers of IT employees welfare organisation Echo of Technopark. Employees have many complaints including job losses. The Labor Department will conduct a serious inspection in this matter." the minister wrote on Facebook.

“All the offices in Kerala except the Kochi office have been shut”, according to a source within the company. The source added that more layoffs are looming large in the company. Around two weeks before, the company had said it’s planning to ‘rationalise’ about 5 per cent of its 50,000-strong workforce across departments in a phased manner, ET reported.

The source has told India.com that the target period for the sales team has been brought down from 12 weeks to 8 weeks and the working days have been increased from 5 to 6 days. There are fears around that this could be a tactic of the company to sack employees citing underperformance.

Reports have suggested that the employees are demanding “payment of the salary for October 2022 on November 1, 2022, one-time settlement of salary for the upcoming three months, from November 2022 to January 31, 2023, as well as earned leave encashment and full settlement of variable pay (as applicable to each employee) from the management,” the Mint reported.

Prior to this, the company recorded a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for FY21 that was furnished 18 months late. BYJU’s has also reportedly delayed its much-hyped IPO apparently because it is not expecting a good response at the moment if it goes public.