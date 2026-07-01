CA Day 2026: Why Chartered Accountants’ Day Celebrated on July 1? History, significance explained

CA Day is celebrated every year on July 1 to mark the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/ca-day-2026-why-chartered-accountants-day-celebrated-on-july-1-history-significance-explained-8462555/ Copy

CA Day 2026: Why Chartered Accountants’ Day Celebrated on July 1? History, significance explained | Image: AI

CA Day 2026: Chartered Accountants’ Day is celebrated every year on the first day of July to mark the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. The day celebrates the contribution of CAs to India’s financial system, highlighting the profession’s history, ICAI’s role and the significance of the annual celebration.

Cracking Chartered Accountant exam is not child’s play. It required hours of study, unmatched skills and unwavering dedication.

Why Is CA Day Celebrated?

Notably, July 1 marks the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The body is responsible for regulating the CA profession of the country. The day celebrates a profession that has helped shape the country’s financial and corporate sector for over 70 years.

Why Is CA Day Celebrated On July 1?

CA Day is observed because on the same day in 1949 the Chartered Accountants Act came into force, leading to the establishment of ICAI through an Act of Parliament. Over the years, ICAI has emerged as the country’s most respected professional institution.