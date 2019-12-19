New Delhi: Indian mobile operator Vodafone on Thursday suspended the mobile network services of Idea subscribers in parts of Delhi upon the directive of a government order issued to check the Citizenship (Amendment) Act fallout, stated a report.

Notably, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio have also suspended their mobile services in parts of Delhi on December 19. While responding to customer complaints of of call drops and internet shutdown, including those from Ashoka Road to India Gate, Bharti Airtel’s operator confirmed that a government order had directed them to suspend mobile services in ‘many parts’ of Delhi. The mobile operator further assured that Airtel services would resume once the government’s suspension orders are lifted.

Airtel suspensed its mobile services right after 10 AM on Thursday and refrained to provide clarity on the time period till which the suspension would prevail. On the same day, Bharti Airtel, in response to Journalist Danish Khan’s query, tweeted”…as per instructions from government authorities, Voice, internet and SMS services are currently suspended in your location. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We’re sorry about the inconvenience. Thanks for your support!”

Notably, the internet was shutdown at one of the busiest areas of Delhi namely the ITO featuring media offices, and also in the northeast parts of the national capital city which witnessed violent anti-CAA protests in the last few days, especially in Seelampur and Brijpuri areas of Delhi.