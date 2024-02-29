Home

Business

Cabinet Approves India’s First Commercial Semiconductor Fab Unit By TATA In Gujarat: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet Approves India’s First Commercial Semiconductor Fab Unit By TATA In Gujarat: Ashwini Vaishnaw

‘It will produce 50000 wafers per month, one wafer conducts around 5000 chips. Around 300 crores chips will be made annually and it will cater around 8 sectors’’ added minister.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw File Photo

The Cabinet on Thursday approved India’s first commercial semiconductor chip fabrication unit in Gujarat to be managed by TATA group, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Trending Now

Cabinet approved setting up of 3 semiconductor plants; construction to start within next 100 days, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

You may like to read

He added, “Today the Prime Minister has taken an important decision to set up a semiconductor fab in the country. The first commercial semiconductor fab will be set up by Tata and Powerchip-Taiwan, whose plant will be in Dholera.”

“All three units will start construction within the next 100 days. 50,000 wafer per month will be manufactured. 300 crore chips will be manufactured annually through this facility’’, added minister.

Northeast will get its first semiconductor Unit in Assam. 48 million chips per day will be manufactured from here, as announced by the minister. “Cumulative investment in all three units will be one lakh twenty-six thousand crore. The breakdown is investment in FAB will be 91,000 crore. Investment in the Assam unit will be 27,000 crore. Investment in the Sanand unit will be Rs 7,600 crore” said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had said that they will announce its semiconductor chip fab “very soon,” and “it will be a very big investment.”, reported Economic Times.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also announced another big approval by the Cabinet about the establishment of International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) with headquarters in India and it also approved one-time budgetary support of Rs150 crore for a period of five years till 2027-28.

(With Inputs By Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.