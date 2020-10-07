New Delhi: In a series of cabinet decisions, the Union government on Wednesday announced a major boost to the metro railway system and approved the completion of the East-West Metro Corridor Project in Kolkata at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores. Also Read - Kolkata Metro East-West Corrider: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates First Train From Phoolbagan Station

The announcement was made by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal during a cabinet briefing, alongside Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Javadekar spoke on the coronavirus situation in the country and said that the government will soon begin an awareness campaign to guide people on the importance of face masks and social distancing.

“Mask, social distancing and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be kicked off soon,” he said.

“The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor Project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity & provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters…This will give a boost to the mass transit system,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also announced a standardised E-bidding process to provide bio energy at an affordable price, while at the same time reducing the need for fossil fuels.

“Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make the natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The government wants to provide energy to Indian consumers at an affordable price. For this, we want to provide energy through various sources like solar, biofuels and biogas,” he added.