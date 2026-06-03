Big relief for flyers! Cabinet clears Rs 10,000 crore jet fuel support fund to ease airline cost pressures

Announcing a major relief measure for the aviation sector, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre has approved a Rs 10,000-crore fund to stabilise aviation fuel prices. He further said that the government has set a ceiling of Rs 75.6 per litre on aviation turbine fuel prices for domestic airlines.

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The arrangement will remain in force for up to three years, subject to annual review, or until the entire support amount has been recovered, whichever occurs earlier. File image/PTI

In a major relief measure for the aviation sector, the Union Cabinet has cleared a Rs 10,000-crore fuel price stabilisation package. The initiative will provide financial assistance to government-owned fuel retailers, enabling them to cap ATF prices and protect airlines from sharp increases linked to tensions in West Asia.

The government will provide state-run oil marketing companies with a one-time interest-free advance of up to Rs 10,000 crore, enabling them to sell jet fuel to Indian scheduled airlines at a stable, fixed rate for their domestic as well as overseas operations.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has set a ceiling of Rs 75.6 per litre on aviation turbine fuel prices for domestic airlines. Speaking to reporters, he noted that the capped rate is significantly lower than current market prices, providing a cushion against rising fuel costs.

While the cap is expected to provide immediate relief to airlines, it could increase financial pressure on refiners and fuel retailers, which will be compensated through the stabilisation fund. The support mechanism comes as international jet fuel prices have surged amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Vaishnaw said international ATF prices have risen nearly 2.5 times, from Rs 60.5 per litre in March to about Rs 142 per litre in May.

When will OMCs be compensated?

Fuel accounts for roughly 40 per cent of airline operating costs and can rise to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme price volatility, making it one of the industry’s largest cost components. Under the approved framework, OMCs will be compensated whenever international import parity prices exceed a benchmark level determined by the government. Once global fuel prices moderate, the support provided to OMCs will be recovered and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India through a defined true-up mechanism.

The arrangement will remain in force for up to three years, subject to annual review, or until the entire support amount has been recovered, whichever occurs earlier. Participating airlines will be required to purchase ATF exclusively from OMCs under agreements signed with the fuel retailers and overseen by the ministries of civil aviation and petroleum.

Vaishnaw said the scheme would help stabilise airline operating costs, reduce fare volatility for passengers and preserve domestic and international air connectivity. Officials also said the measure would support regional air services, including routes connecting smaller cities under India’s regional connectivity programme.

Fuel consumption increased

The move comes as Indian airlines face mounting operational costs from both elevated fuel prices and longer international flight routes, following the closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian carriers. The detours have increased fuel consumption on services to Europe, North America and Central Asia, contributing to higher operating costs and weaker demand on some long-haul routes.

A monitoring committee comprising representatives from the ministries of civil aviation and petroleum and the Department of Expenditure will oversee implementation, claims verification and settlement, with all transactions subject to audit. The scheme would help sustain domestic and international air connectivity, including services to regional and smaller cities, while supporting employment across aviation, tourism, hospitality, logistics and related sectors.