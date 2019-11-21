New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Accountants General & Deputy Accountants General Conclave here and said the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) should not limit their innovation and skills only to data processing but should come forward as a catalyst to facilitate good governance in the country.

“Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) cannot remain limited to data and procedures but should come forward as a catalyst for good governance. I am pleased that you’re committed to making CAG as CAG plus,” PM Modi said.