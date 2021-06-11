New Delhi: Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of CAIT, on Thursday, slammed Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice-President and country head of Amazon India for his statement to a Daily where he said that if India has to be a destination for foreign investments, “it’s very important that we are able to assert the validity of such contracts and legal agreements.” Agarwal was replying to a question where he was asked about its legal case against Future Group, which has prevented the latter from going ahead with its acquisition by Reliance Retail. Also Read - Facebook May Soon Launch Its First Smartwatch with Detachable Camera: Report

Khandelwal took to Twitter and wrote, "It is paradoxical that the perpetual offender of Indian laws, including FEMA/FDI policy, is preaching us need to comply with law. Before demanding "validity of contracts …and legal agreements", Amit Agarwal & Amazon must learn to obey the Indian Laws first."

The statement was also slammed by many other netizens as well and soon 'AMAZON HYPOCRISY' started trending on Twitter.

The statement was also slammed by many other netizens as well and soon ‘AMAZON HYPOCRISY’ started trending on Twitter.

While talking to The Times of India on the eighth anniversary of the company’s launch of operations in India, Amit Agarwal also said the country’s policies should enable a structural shift towards a more Digital India, and drive greater ease of doing business.

“The policies should be facilitative and they should be more stable and predictable so that they can allow long-term investments, because for us to really achieve our vision of a Digital India, we have to invest quite a bit in logistics and digitisation, and all of that requires capital,” Amit Agarwal said to Times of India.