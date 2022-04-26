Campus Activewear IPO | New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the famous Campus shoe-maker, Campus Activewear Pvt Ltd is all set to open for public subscription on April 26, 2022. The company is eyeing to raise Rs 1,400 crore via the public issue. Also, it will remain open for application till April 28, 2022. Ahead of the IPO, the Campus Activewear IPO GMP has risen, a sign of good news for the investors. As per media reports, the grey market premium (Campus Activewear IPO GMP) was Rs 72 on Tuesday. It was Rs 60 on Sunday, April 24.Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About Mother Of All IPOs | LIC IPO
Campus Activewear IPO details
- Campus Activewear IPO GMP: The GMP of the shares was Rs 72 on Tuesday. It is continuously rising. On Sunday, the GMP was Rs 60. On Saturday, Campus Activewear IPO GMP was Rs 53.
- Campus Activewear IPO GMP: The GMP of the shares was Rs 72 on Tuesday. It is continuously rising. On Sunday, the GMP was Rs 60. On Saturday, Campus Activewear IPO GMP was Rs 53.
- Campus Activewear IPO subscription: The issue will open to the public today, on April 26. It will close on April 28, 2022.
- Campus Activewear IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.
- Campus Activewear IPO size: The company aims to raise Rs 1400.14 crore from this IPO through 47,950,000 equity shares.
- Campus Activewear IPO lot size: One lot of the Campus Activewear IPO will comprise 51 shares of the company.
- Campus Activewear IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots.
- Campus Activewear IPO investment limit: The minimum investment will be Rs 14,892 whereas the maximum investment limit is RS 1,93,596, according to lot size.
- Campus Activewear IPO allotment date: The allotment is most likely to be announced on May 4, 2022.
- Campus Activewear IPO listing: The tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is May 9, 2022.