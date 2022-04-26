Campus Activewear IPO | New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the famous Campus shoe-maker, Campus Activewear Pvt Ltd is all set to open for public subscription on April 26, 2022. The company is eyeing to raise Rs 1,400 crore via the public issue. Also, it will remain open for application till April 28, 2022. Ahead of the IPO, the Campus Activewear IPO GMP has risen, a sign of good news for the investors. As per media reports, the grey market premium (Campus Activewear IPO GMP) was Rs 72 on Tuesday. It was Rs 60 on Sunday, April 24.Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About Mother Of All IPOs | LIC IPO

Campus Activewear IPO details