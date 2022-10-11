New Delhi: The freshers hiring in the IT sector this year are very likely to see a dip of 50 per cent. The number of offers for the Class of 2023 may fall by as much as half, suggests a study. The previous year saw massive growth in campus hiring. More than 6,00,000 offers for entry-level positions were made in fiscal 2022 by IT companies. The top eight IT services providers alone hired around 3,30,000 people at the entry-level last fiscal year.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Man Pretends To Be Inspector, Gets Caught By Real Police. Here's What Happened

This year however the scenario is very different. Xpheno co-founder Kamal Karanth while speaking to ET said, this year the campus hiring from top engineering institutes is going to see a sharp decline. Also Read - LIVE India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Blue Tigresses Aim Positive Start on Debut

REASONS THAT MAY CAUSE THIS DIP

Hyper Growth In The Sector: The number of offers made in fiscal 2022 was the highest for entry-level positions in a year. More than 6,00,000 offers were made last year as there was pent-up demand due to covid. Economic Slowdown in US and Europe: An economic slowdown in the US and Europe, their biggest markets, may also be weighing on the hiring plans of the IT companies. Delayed Onboarding of the class of 2022 students: A number of colleges are delaying the onboarding process. Some institutes have also reported instances of offers being declined.

According to ET reports, many colleges this year have delayed the onboarding process by over two-three months. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Teen Marries 16-Year-Old Girl at Bus Shelter, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

According to the study, the previous year’s campus hiring was twice the normal. This record hiring was done to fill the gap created by the pandemic.