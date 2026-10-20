Can AI help investors earn big from gold, silver and crude oil? Here’s how Kwala Intel is making commodity market research easier

AI-powered platforms like Kwala Intel are making commodity market research easier by bringing together data on gold, silver, crude oil and copper. These tools can help investors analyse market trends, spot potential opportunities and make more informed investment decisions.

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Can AI help investors earn big from gold, silver and crude oil? Here's how Kwala Intel is making commodity market research easier (Image: AI generated)

For years, Indian investors have shown growing interest in the stock market. Technology has made it easier to study companies, check financial reports and compare investment options. However, understanding the commodity market can still be difficult because important information is spread across different domestic and international sources.

Commodities such as gold, silver and crude oil are affected by several factors, including global demand, supply, government policies, political tensions and changes in production costs. Bringing all this information together can take time and effort.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could make this process easier. By collecting and analysing large amounts of market data, AI tools can help investors understand price movements, identify possible opportunities and assess risks while building portfolios with different types of investments.

How AI can help investors understand commodity markets

Commodity prices rarely move because of just one factor. A change in production, a rise in demand or a political development in another country can affect prices across global markets.

AI-powered platforms can bring together information about production, consumption, stock levels, trade flows, seasonal trends and market prices. This can help investors understand what is driving a commodity’s price instead of looking at price movements alone.

For example, investors tracking crude oil need to follow global production, inventory levels, refinery activity, currency movements and geopolitical developments. Checking each source separately can be time-consuming, particularly when prices are changing quickly.

AI tools can organise this information, compare current developments with historical data and present the findings in a simpler format. This may help investors make better-informed decisions, although it cannot guarantee profits or predict every market movement.

What is Kwala Intel and how does it work?

Kwala Intel is an AI-powered market intelligence platform that tracks commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil and copper, often called ‘Dr Copper’ because of its importance as an indicator of economic activity.

The platform also examines Indian stock market companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that may be affected by changes in commodity prices.

It tracks commodity prices and the factors behind their movements, including demand and supply, policy changes, geopolitical events and shifts in production costs. It then helps users understand how these developments could affect companies and their financial performance.

The aim is to connect changes in the commodity market with their possible impact on businesses, giving investors a broader view of the market.

How crude oil prices affect different companies

Changes in crude oil prices can affect companies in different ways. For airlines, a rise in oil prices can increase fuel expenses and put pressure on profits. Paint manufacturers may also face higher costs because several of their raw materials are linked to crude oil.

However, the impact can be different for companies involved in refining and selling petroleum products. Their earnings may depend on refining margins, the prices of the products they sell and the cost of crude oil they purchase.

Kwala Intel analyses these connections to help investors understand how changes in oil prices may affect a company’s costs, profit margins and financial position.

Such information can be useful when comparing companies in different industries. However, the actual impact depends on each company’s business model, pricing power, contracts and other financial factors.

Why commodity research can be difficult

Investors often study financial statements, earnings, return on equity (ROE), price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and other indicators before investing in shares. Digital platforms and online brokerage services have made much of this information easier to access.

But commodity research involves a different set of challenges. Investors may need to examine reports from several countries, international producers, government agencies and industry bodies to understand what is happening in a particular market.

For someone managing a full-time job or business while also investing, analysing all this information regularly can be difficult.

AI can help by simplifying three important steps:

Data collection: Gathering information from different sources.

Gathering information from different sources. Data organisation: Arranging the information in a structured format so that it is easier to compare.

Arranging the information in a structured format so that it is easier to compare. Data interpretation: Explaining what the information could mean for commodity prices and related companies.

By bringing these steps together, AI tools can reduce the time spent on manual research and help investors focus on the information that matters most.

How AI turns scattered data into useful insights

Take crude oil as an example. Its price can be influenced by decisions made by major oil-producing countries, changes in global inventories, refinery operations, geopolitical tensions, currency movements and shifts in consumption.

An Indian investor trying to follow all these developments may have to check multiple reports and data sources. By the time the information is collected and analysed, market conditions may already have changed.

AI-powered platforms such as Kwala Intel aim to address this problem by bringing information from different sources together. They can compare current market conditions with past trends and present changes in demand and supply in a more organised way.

The main benefit is not simply access to more data. It is the ability to understand how different developments may be connected and what they could mean for prices, businesses and investment decisions.

Can AI help investors build better portfolios?

As more Indians explore different investment options, commodities may become an area of interest for those looking beyond stocks and traditional savings products.

AI-based research tools can help investors study commodity trends and understand how price changes may affect companies across different sectors. This information may support decisions about diversification and risk management.

A well-diversified portfolio, however, still requires an understanding of individual financial goals, investment time frames and risk tolerance. AI-generated insights should be treated as one part of the research process rather than a replacement for independent analysis.

With access to better-organised information, investors may find it easier to follow commodity markets that once seemed complicated. The real value of AI lies in helping them make sense of market developments and assess opportunities with greater clarity.