Can AI help you save enough for retirement? Here’s what to know

If early retirement is the goal, Kwala Intel AI can help you sort out the big questions: how much to put away, where it should go, and how to build a plan around the 50 per cent savings formula.

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Kwala Intel's AI Financial Advisor can help in creating a retirement plan. AI-generated image

How do I save for retirement? It’s a question more and more young people are asking. They want their monthly pay to grow into an old-age fund, yet rising inflation and lifestyle expenses make building a corpus difficult.

Most people are unable to decide how much money they should invest every month, which funds they should put their money into, or how to precisely plan their financial goals. If you are someone looking for an easy, reliable, and accurate solution to this dilemma, then use Kwala Intel’s AI Financial Advisor. With this, you can answer your every question in seconds, in your own language. Let’s take a look at how you can plan your early retirement using Kwala Intel’s AI Financial Advisor.

Also Read | New to stock markets? Here’s how Kwala Intel helps beginners navigate Dalal Street

Retirement Plan at 40? Starting at age 25 using Kwala AI

If you are a 25-year-old with a monthly salary of Rs 60,000, and you want to take early retirement by age 40, Kwala AI will be the best tool to help you. When this exact question was asked to Kwala AI by visiting kwalaintel.com, it presented a solid investment plan based on the 50 per cent savings formula:

Kwala AI advises you to invest Rs 30,000 (50 per cent) out of the Rs 60,000 salary every month. Here is the breakdown of this investment as follows:

Rs 12,000 – Nifty Index Fund: For market stability and safe growth

Rs 9,000 – Flexi Cap Fund: Invest in Flexi Cap funds to get balanced returns across large, mid, and small caps.

Rs 6,000 – Mid & Small Cap: Under this, you will get aggressive growth over the long term.

Rs 3,000 – PPF or Gold: This is for reducing risk and hedging.

Why is the Kwala Intel AI tool essential for every investor?

When beginner investors are looking for opportunities to understand the market and invest, they often get intimidated by market technical terms. Kwala Intel completely eliminates this complexity:

Analysis in your own language: You can ask questions by speaking or typing in Hindi or any language.

You can ask questions by speaking or typing in Hindi or any language. Graphical and Symbolic Presentation: The Kwala Intel AI tool is extremely easy to understand. It gives you pie charts and simple visuals to help you understand its advice better.

The Kwala Intel AI tool is extremely easy to understand. It gives you pie charts and simple visuals to help you understand its advice better. Pros and Cons (Benefits and Losses): With Kwala, along with your detailed plan, you will also get clear information about the risks and benefits associated with your investment.

With Kwala, along with your detailed plan, you will also get clear information about the risks and benefits associated with your investment. Pocket-Friendly: This tool doesn’t have heavy fee-charging advisors. Users can take advantage of unlimited AI research and advisory for just Rs 1,000 per month.

Also Read | Kwala Intel: Transforming how CA Manish Malhotra evaluates stock metrics, competitor performance

Create your own plan and don’t rely on others

Got a money question, whether it’s retirement, your child’s college fund or what the market is doing? Kwala Intel is your personal AI financial consultant. Skip the second-hand opinions and test it yourself, starting today.