Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption by showing their ID cards? NHAI says, ‘No provision..’

Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption? NHAI makes big statement. Read here.

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Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption by showing their ID cards? NHAI says, 'No provision..'Representative Image. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: If you have ever travelled on a national highway, then you must have crossed toll plazas, which collect tolls from respective vehicles. Myths and facts are the two opposite sides of a coin. With the advent of social media platforms and media, myths are often presented as facts to spread misinformation. One such common misconception that is being circulated across the social media platforms is that residents living near a toll plaza can travel toll-free simply by showing their identity cards.

Are resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption?

However, dismissing the viral misconception, the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) has released an important statement. According to an official tweet posted by NHAI, the authority said, “In reality, there is no provision for free travel for local residents.”

“As per the applicable rules, eligible local residents may avail toll fee concessions through a Local Monthly Pass, subject to prescribed conditions. Such concessions are generally available to residents living within a 20 km radius of the concerned toll plaza and are governed by the specific rules notified for that toll plaza,” reads the post.

Sharing a post on X, National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) wrote, “Know Your National Highways | #MythvsFact Today’s myth addresses a common misconception that all local residents living near a toll plaza can travel toll-free simply by showing their identity cards. In reality, there is no provision for free travel for local residents. As per the applicable rules, eligible local residents may avail toll fee concessions through a Local Monthly Pass, subject to prescribed conditions. Such concessions are generally available to residents living within a 20 km radius of the concerned toll plaza and are governed by the specific rules notified for that toll plaza.”

Meanwhile, in another post, NHAI stated that it is conducting ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ till June 30, 2026. National Highway users are encouraged to report any unclean toilet facilities at Toll Plazas.

To enhance commuter convenience and maintain high hygiene standards across National Highways, #NHAI is conducting the ‘#CleanToiletPictureChallenge’ till 30th June 2026. National Highway users are encouraged to report any unclean toilet facilities at Toll Plazas. ➡️ Upload… pic.twitter.com/9ruH3kQOmN — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) June 12, 2026

Upload geo-tagged photographs through the latest version of the Rajmargyatra App, along with your Name, Location, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and Mobile Number.

Verified and eligible VRNs will receive a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge as a reward.

“Join us in ensuring cleaner amenities and a better travel experience for all,” reads the post.