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Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption by showing their ID cards? NHAI says, ‘No provision..’

Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption? NHAI makes big statement. Read here.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 13, 2026, 1:00 PM IST
Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption by showing their ID cards? NHAI says, 'No provision..'
Can local resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption by showing their ID cards? NHAI says, 'No provision..'Representative Image. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: If you have ever travelled on a national highway, then you must have crossed toll plazas, which collect tolls from respective vehicles. Myths and facts are the two opposite sides of a coin. With the advent of social media platforms and media, myths are often presented as facts to spread misinformation. One such common misconception that is being circulated across the social media platforms is that residents living near a toll plaza can travel toll-free simply by showing their identity cards.

Are resident living near toll plazas get toll exemption?

However, dismissing the viral misconception, the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) has released an important statement. According to an official tweet posted by NHAI, the authority said, “In reality, there is no provision for free travel for local residents.”

Read more: Viral Check: Stuck on the road due to an empty tank during this crisis time? Dial THIS number to get petrol or diesel delivered instantly

“As per the applicable rules, eligible local residents may avail toll fee concessions through a Local Monthly Pass, subject to prescribed conditions. Such concessions are generally available to residents living within a 20 km radius of the concerned toll plaza and are governed by the specific rules notified for that toll plaza,” reads the post.

Sharing a post on X, National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) wrote, “Know Your National Highways | #MythvsFact Today’s myth addresses a common misconception that all local residents living near a toll plaza can travel toll-free simply by showing their identity cards. In reality, there is no provision for free travel for local residents. As per the applicable rules, eligible local residents may avail toll fee concessions through a Local Monthly Pass, subject to prescribed conditions. Such concessions are generally available to residents living within a 20 km radius of the concerned toll plaza and are governed by the specific rules notified for that toll plaza.”

Meanwhile, in another post, NHAI stated that it is conducting ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ till June 30, 2026. National Highway users are encouraged to report any unclean toilet facilities at Toll Plazas.

  • Upload geo-tagged photographs through the latest version of the Rajmargyatra App, along with your Name, Location, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and Mobile Number.
  • Verified and eligible VRNs will receive a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge as a reward.

“Join us in ensuring cleaner amenities and a better travel experience for all,” reads the post.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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