‘Can reduce fuel economy by 2-6 pc but offers better ride quality’: Union Minister Gadkari makes big statement on E20 fuel

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that while E20 fuel can lower mileage by 2 to 6 percent depending on vehicle vintage, extensive testing showed no engine failures and better ride quality.

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E20 row: Nitin Gadkari | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a significant statement amid the buzz around Ethanol 20 blended petrol in the country, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament that Petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) can reduce fuel economy by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said E20 fuel provides better acceleration, improved ride quality and approximately 30 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to E10 fuel. Arguing that tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and on-road vehicle tests have not shown any failures due to E20, the Union Minister shared several key points on blended petrol.

What Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on E20 petrol?

In his written reply to the Parliament, Gadkari said a study to evaluate the effect of E20 on BS-III, BS-IV and BS-VI E10 (Gasoline) two-wheelers and four-wheelers was carried out jointly by ARAI, SIAM and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), a report by PTI news agency said.

He said the study comprised of standard testing as per the respective certification requirements & customized test protocols developed along with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

“The fuel efficiency of vehicles may be reduced by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage. The tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and vehicle tests on road have not shown any failures due to E20,” the minister said.

What happened with the rollout of E20 petrol?

The rollout of E20 petrol (80 per cent petrol, 20 per cent ethanol) has drawn criticism from opposition parties and some consumer groups, who have raised concerns about its impact on older vehicles not specifically designed for 20 per cent ethanol blends.

Also read: Does E20 petrol reduce mileage, why is it not cheaper or optional? Modi government release detailed FAQs

Modi govt defends ethanol blending programme

The government on Thursday defended its ethanol blending programme, saying extensive testing and large-scale field experience had found no evidence that E20 petrol causes abnormal engine wear, corrosion or reduced vehicle life.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme had been implemented through a phased and scientifically validated process in consultation with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other technical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)