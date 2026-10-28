Can salary growth in India outpace inflation? 62% of Indians remain optimistic, but young adults are worried – Check report

Young workers face greater concerns over salaries, emergency savings and retirement preparedness.

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Can salary growth in India outpace inflation? 62% of Indians remain optimistic, but young adults are worried – Check report | Image: AI

Can Salary Growth in India Outpace Inflation? Salary hikes are a traditional phenomenon followed by private offices in India. They are visibly adding money to employees’ bank accounts, but does this make life more affordable? It is a big question that every salaried person is asking, as rent and other financial commitments are higher than the salaries of most Indians. A section of Indians fears that their monthly income will not keep pace with future inflation.

62% Say Income Growth May Not Match Inflation

As per Grant Thornton Bharat’s India’s Financial Resilience Report 2026, 62 percent of salaried employees believe that their income growth cannot beat future inflation and it is insufficient to keep pace. The figure rises to 70 percent among respondents aged 25-34, who make up the largest age group in the survey.

As per employees, 71 percent from Tier 2 cities and 70 percent from Tier 3 cities, their income growth cannot offset inflation. In Tier 1 cities, the figure was around 61 percent.

Rising Living Costs Put Pressure On Middle Class

Ramkumar Subramanian, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, told NDTV that the middle class is under pressure due to a major gap between salary and living costs.

“Yes, the divergence between stagnant real wage growth and escalating living costs is triggering a severe middle-class squeeze. While nominal incomes increase on paper, runaway urban expenses—specifically house rents, education, and healthcare—have significantly eroded real purchasing power,” he told NDTV.

Working professionals find themselves trapped as their standard of living deteriorates even after yearly increments.

Most Respondents Earn Below Rs 15 Lakh A Year

According to the report, based on 528 responses taken during November 2025 and February 2026, 58 percent employees earn less than Rs 15 lakh annually. Another 30 percent earn between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. Only 12 percent earn more than 40 lakh yearly.

Modest Salary Hikes Add to Financial Pressure

62 percent of employees said their annual income growth ranges between 4 and 12 percent. 6 percent said their annual income exceed 20 percent. The pressure is on younger workers as 77 percent, below 34, earn less than Rs 15 lakh a year.

Emergency Savings May Not Last a Year

As per the survey, emergency funds don’t show that employees are prepared for a prolonged financial setback.

Around 84 percent stated that they had a full or partial emergency savings. However, 83 percent said their financial savings would save them for less than a year if their income stopped.

Retirement Readiness Remains A Major Concern

However, the bigger concern for employees is retirement. Around 83 percent agreed that they are not prepared or have saved funds for retirement. Retirement worries are a major concern among youngsters. 92 percent, under 34, said they are not financially prepared. 77 percent, aged between 35-54, confessed they are not prepared for retirement.