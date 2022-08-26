New Delhi: The date is set, the executioner is ready, now, it’s only a matter of time before Noida’s infamous Supertech twin towers will be brought down. The towers have been stuffed with over 3,500 kg of explosives. At 2:30 PM, on Sunday, August 28, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta will press the button that’s going to make Supertech twin towers a mere memory for everybody.Also Read - Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Noida Expressway To Be Shut For Vehicles On August 28. Check Timing

All the residents of the neighbouring Emerald Court and ATS Village societies have been asked to vacate their homes early in the morning and will be allowed to return only once all the safety clearances have been done. While some of them may have their own reasons to be excited about such a once in a blue moon incident taking place in their neighbourhood, concerns are also high despite assurances that nearby buildings won’t be impacted by this demolition. Also Read - Twin-Tower Case: Noida Authority's Planning Manager Suspended, CM Yogi Forms SIT

Edifice Engineering, the company that will carry out this demolition process, has already taken insurance worth Rs 100 crore to cover any damage caused by the demolition. The insurance covers nearby towers, but residents of the nearby societies have been denied insurance cover for their individual flats.

As per multiple media reports quoting insurance experts, the residents will be denied insurance cover for individual flats because only natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, or unprecedented incidents like fire accident, aircraft crashes, riots, missile testing, etc., come under the ambit of general insurance. Unlike these, here, the anticipated damage is manmade and initiated by civil authorities.

However, experts also noted that, in case of an actual damage to a neighbouring property, the resident of that particular property can seek compensation from the demolition company or civil authorities as they’re legally liable for any third party property loss or damage which may happen due to their operations.